More areas of country move into drought with dry weather set to continue

National Drought Group steps up operational response and asks people to play their part in managing the drought and use water wisely.

The National Drought Group (NDG) met today (15 July) as a drought is declared in the West and East Midlands. Dry weather continues to impact water resources across England requiring water companies to take action to manage demand with the public being urged to use water wisely.

Since the group last met on 5 June, the situation has deteriorated, with further areas, including the West and East Midlands, now officially in drought and recently three more areas moved into prolonged dry weather status (Lincs and Northants, East Anglia, and Thames area). A hosepipe ban is set to be introduced from 22nd July by Thames Water following a period of prolonged dry weather in the area.

Across England, rainfall was 20% less than long term average for June. June was also the hottest on record for England, with two heatwaves driving unusually high demand for water. Reservoir levels continue to fall, with overall storage across England at 75.6% and at 53.8% in Yorkshire necessitating a Temporary Use Ban (TUB).

The National Drought Group heard that without further substantial rain, some water companies may need to implement further drought measures, including more Temporary Use Bans (TUBs) to conserve supplies. The Environment Agency expects and will ensure that water companies follow their drought management plans. Water companies need to step up their work to fix leaks and adjust their operations to conserve water.

The public is being asked to think about how they use water at home and in the garden, and to comply with any local restrictions. The less water you use at the home, the more water there is in your local environment. The National Drought Group is also asking recreational water users - such as anglers, swimmers, and boaters to remain vigilant and report any environmental issues they see, such as fish in distress, acting as important eyes and ears on the ground.

Farmers are using water efficiently, supporting one another, and looking to trade water and welcome the support from the Environment Agency. However, without further rain, the agricultural community are facing a range of challenges due to the dry weather including concerns about irrigation reservoir levels. It is likely that yields will be lower than last year, particularly non-irrigated grains and straw

Environment Agency teams are out on the ground actively monitoring river levels, with staff working with the water sector to ensure there is enough water for the people and the environment. Teams are also supporting farmers and abstractors with advice on how to manage abstraction during prolonged dry weather and low flows. Fisheries teams are responding where necessary to protect fish which are struggling due to reduced oxygen or moving them if the river has dried up and they have become stranded.

Impacts across wildlife away from rivers and reservoirs have been seen since March. Wildfires, drying up wetlands and coastal sites, with the loss of breeding seasons for rare species have all been seen.

Helen Wakeham, Environment Agency Director for Water and National Drought Group chair, said:

This has been the driest start to the year since 1976, and we need to make sure our water supplies can sustain us through the summer. Today I have asked all the partners who make up the national drought group to step up their operational response to manage the drought and use water wisely. Environment Agency teams are out on the ground actively monitoring river levels and working to ensure there is enough water for the people and the environment.

Water Minister Emma Hardy said:

I have asked the National Drought Group to step up its response to ensure we are successfully managing the impacts of ongoing dry weather. Water companies must now take action to follow their drought plans - I will hold them to account if they delay. We face a growing water shortage in the next decade. That’s why we are pushing ahead with urgent water reforms under our Plan for Change, which includes £104 billion of private investment to build nine reservoirs and new pipes to cut leaks.

Dr Will Lang, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said:

Although some areas saw rainfall at the start of July, for many the month so far has been fairly dry, continuing a pattern seen through spring and June. We’ve now recorded our third heatwave of the summer and following a period of fresher, more unsettled conditions it’s likely to turn warmer and more humid again across many parts of England later this week. There’s also the possibility of heavy, thundery showers for some places too. It does look as though we’ll see typical changeable weather during the latter third of July and into early August with a mix of rain, showers. Confidence in details inevitably gets lower, the further ahead we look, but this would be consistent with our seasonal expectations.

The National Drought Group – which includes the Met Office, government, regulators, water companies, farmers, CRT, angling groups and conservation experts. With further warm, dry weather expected, the NDG will continue to meet regularly to coordinate the national response and safeguard water supplies for people, agriculture, and the environment.

Notes to Editors:

A decision to declare drought is taken based on reservoir levels, river flows, groundwater levels, how dry soils are, environmental incidents and water resources position along with consideration of the long-term weather forecasts. These are based on Environment Agency Area classifications.

Temporary Use Bans ( TUBs) are a decision for the water companies and must be made in line with their drought plans

More information on how drought is defined can be found here: Drought: how it is managed in England - GOV.UK