Eight more asylum hotels closed across the UK.

More asylum hotels have closed as the government accelerates plans to end their use entirely and continues to restore fairness and control to Britain’s immigration system.

From Bournemouth to Falkirk, 8 further asylum hotels have been returned to communities across the UK since the summer.

This means a total of 52 hotels have closed so far this year, leaving around 140 open – down from 400 at the 2023 peak and 213 at the 2024 election. The number of people in asylum hotels has halved in just a year to 16,000, down 71% from a peak of 56,000 under the previous government.

The closures announced yesterday are expected to reduce asylum costs by around £16 million – building on more than £1 billion already saved since the election.

This is possible because of system-wide immigration reforms made under this government, including a significant drop in small boat arrivals, a fourfold increase in asylum decision making, a 21% reduction in asylum claims, and the highest level of removals in nearly a decade.

Alongside this, the Home Secretary is going further through new legislation to stop migrants from exploiting the system. The Immigration and Asylum Bill, which passed third reading in Parliament earlier this week, will discourage unfounded, late and repeated asylum claims, strengthen decision making, and bring cases to a conclusion quicker.

This action forms part of the government’s drive to deliver a fairer, more controlled asylum system across the UK, which reduces the burden on local communities.

Border Security and Asylum Minister, Anna Turley, said:

This government is restoring fairness and control to an immigration system that had spiralled out of control, with hundreds of expensive asylum hotels opened up across the country. Thanks to our reforms, small boat arrivals and asylum claims are down while processing and removals are up, meaning thousands fewer asylum seekers are relying on taxpayer-funded support. That is why more hotels are closing and we won’t stop until they are all shut for good.

While asylum hotels continue to close, the overall asylum population is also falling. 13,800 fewer people are now in taxpayer funded accommodation compared to last year, marking a 13% reduction.

More efficient processes mean those who have their asylum claims approved are swiftly moved on from the asylum estate, while those who are refused are removed from the country wherever possible.

While claims are considered, rather than staying in costly hotels, asylum seekers are being moved to alternative and more basic forms of accommodation. This includes former military barracks.

Unlike hotels, large sites provide greater control and are self-contained, with essential on-site services and 24/7 CCTV and security.

These hotel closures follow on from the government announcing yesterday that asylum seekers who are caught working illegally could now be stripped of their support payments and accommodation, removing another pull factor driving illegal migration to the UK.

Taken together, these reforms are fixing an asylum system left under extraordinary pressure.