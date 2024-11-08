Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
More British veterans to receive medal commemorating their nuclear service
More veterans who helped the UK and US to establish the nuclear bomb to receive metallic recognition as expanded criteria will see British veterans who supported the US atmospheric nuclear test programme receive the Nuclear Test Medal.
More veterans who helped Britain and the US establish the nuclear bomb are to receive a medal for their contribution, the government announced.
The criteria to receive the commemorative Nuclear Test Medal has now been expanded, allowing veterans who supported the United States’ atmospheric nuclear test programme to be eligible for medallic recognition.
The review follows an urgent direction from Defence Secretary John Healey to look again at the Nuclear Test Medal criteria – a clear signal that this Government will always stand up for those who serve our country.
Minister for Veterans and People Al Carns awarded the first medal under the new criteria to Squadron Leader Peters yesterday, at the veteran’s home in Lakenheath, Suffolk.
Squadron Leader Peters took part in American tests in 1954, along with his RAF comrades, flying high-altitude air sampling missions in his Canberra aircraft to gather vital information.
Minister for Veterans and People Al Carns said:
The work that the Nuclear Test veterans did in taking part in the UK’s nuclear tests, laid the foundation for the decades of security and safety that our society benefits from even today.
The expanded criteria will now also include those who worked with our closest ally, the US, during those years of development and discovery.
It was an honour to mark this change today by awarding a medal to Squadron Leader Peters, a former RAF Canberra pilot, who made a vital contribution to the nuclear programme, as well as his distinguished service for which he received the Air Force Cross.
As a result of the changes, which have been agreed by His Majesty The King, those who played a direct role in the American atmospheric tests are now also eligible for a Nuclear Test Medal for the first time.
The Nuclear Test Medal was announced nearly two years ago to recognise and to commemorate those UK and foreign personnel who directly contributed to the development of the UK’s independent nuclear deterrent, during the UK atmospheric testing programme in the 1950s.
Nearly 5,000 veterans and next of kin have been awarded medals so far.
The Government encourages any veterans, including civilian staff or their descendants, involved in any of the American atmospheric tests during the 1950s to apply for their medal here
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/more-british-veterans-to-receive-medal-commemorating-their-nuclear-service
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Government boosts support for veterans ahead of Remembrance08/11/2024 15:25:00
Housing support for UK veterans has been guaranteed after the government committed new additional funding for veterans’ homelessness support programmes
The 4th Republic of Korea-UK Cyber Dialogue held in London08/11/2024 15:16:00
The 4th Republic of Korea (ROK)-United Kingdom (UK) Cyber Dialogue was held in London on 6 November 2024.
Independent champion for the Armed Forces one step closer as Commissioner Bill introduced07/11/2024 13:15:00
The government has introduced the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill – the first ever independent champion for serving personnel and their families.
Satellite deal signed for advanced military tech05/11/2024 10:15:00
New Juno satellite to support military operations will be designed and built in the UK.
MOD signs advisors to develop surplus land for community use01/11/2024 13:15:00
Local communities will benefit from real estate and environmental & technical advice in developing surplus Defence sites for residential use.
The Army gives the lessons as STEM comes to Salisbury Plain30/10/2024 11:15:00
Hundreds of Army cadets will try their hand at solving military-base challenges with STEM during their October half term.
London Poppy Factory prepares nation to mark Remembrance28/10/2024 12:05:00
Defence Secretary John Healey paid tribute to the thousands of personnel and military veterans across the country as he made a poppy wreath for Remembrance.
Royal Air Force delivers vital food and medical supplies to Lebanese Armed Forces25/10/2024 13:20:00
The UK has successfully delivered more than 12,500 ration packs and 79 battlefield medical kits to the Lebanese Armed Forces.
UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement on Defence - Joint Communique24/10/2024 13:15:00
A commitment to improve and enhance bilateral defence co-operation between the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.