More cases of tree disease Phytophthora pluvialis discovered in Wales

New findings of a fungal-like pathogen known to affect a variety of tree species have been reported in Wales.

Phytophthora pluvialis can affect a variety of tree species, including western hemlock, Douglas fir and several pine species.

Following findings in the Dyfi Forest and in Crychan, Llandovery, new cases have been confirmed in Talybont-on-Usk, Mynydd Du and Radnor.

A total of seven sites are now affected in Wales.

A symptom guide has been prepared that provided more information on Phytophthora pluvialis.

People are urged to report sightings via the TreeAlert online portal.

Further cases in Wales will now be logged online and available to view at: Phytophthora pluvialis | GOV.WALES.