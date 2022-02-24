More changeable weather to come

The rather unsettled weather pattern will continue over the next four or five days, especially in the northwest, although conditions are not expected to be as severe as during the past week.

A number of weather fronts will cross northern parts bringing bouts of wet and windy weather while southern and eastern areas see the best of the fine weather over the weekend.

The jet stream, which has been driving storm systems across the North Atlantic Ocean in recent weeks, is still very active but these winds, high in the atmosphere, are shifting further north potentially allowing for more settled weather next week.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said:

“A cold front, followed by cold arctic Canadian air, has now pushed south across the country and has brought a spell of windy, showery and cold weather. Northern Ireland, Scotland, and parts of northern England will see some further snowfall, chiefly on hills through the rest of today and in places tonight. Gusty winds mean blizzards are possible on higher routes and National Severe Weather warnings are in place. “A ridge of high pressure builds on Friday resulting in a fine, bright day for most. However, the winds pick up again as we head into the weekend with weather fronts bringing rain to the north and west and milder air spreads back in here.”

