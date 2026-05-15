More children eligible for eGates in boost for families this summer

Access to UK eGates expanding to children aged 8 and 9 years.

Up to 1.5 million more children will soon be able to use UK eGates, speeding up journeys for them and their families this summer.

Children aged 8 and 9 years, who are at least 120cm (3ft 11in) tall and accompanied by an adult will become eligible under plans announced yesterday (14 May 2026).

The age limit change will help families returning from their holidays with young children.

Millions of passengers already use UK eGates each year.

Based on 2025 UK arrival figures, an estimated 1.5 million more children will be eligible to pass through eGates with their families over the next year as a result of the age change.

And there won’t be long for families to wait.

The expanded access is set to begin from Wednesday 8 July 2026, covering more than 290 eGates in UK and juxtaposed ports (where border checks take place in Europe).

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp said:

Travel with young children can be stressful for parents. By expanding eGate access, more families can experience a swifter and smoother journey home – freeing up precious time this summer holiday season. We are delivering continued improvement to the passenger experience, while keeping our borders safe and secure.

Border Force Director General, Phil Douglas said:

eGates are an essential part of keeping our border secure. Expanding access for families will deliver safe, smooth journeys whilst freeing up highly-skilled officers to focus on intercepting those who pose a threat to the UK.

Karen Dee, Chief executive of AirportsUK, the trade body for UK airports, said:

This is a welcome development as it will give more families the ability to take advantage of this technology, speeding up the border process and reducing waiting times for many. Airports work very hard with border authorities to ensure the UK’s front door is both secure and welcoming, with those coming home and visiting enjoying a smooth experience.

Patricia Yates, chief executive of Visit Britain said:

We want to provide a world-class experience for the millions of visitors who travel here every year. Expanding eGate access boosts our competitive tourism offer and our message of welcome, inspiring even more visitors and families to book a trip to Britain this summer and beyond.

Using an eGate typically takes just minutes.

And with more people using eGates, this should also reduce queue times for those going through passport control.

The announcement is the latest step in UK border transformation, delivering smooth journeys for passengers and protecting border security.

As of February, the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme has been enforced, providing a fuller picture of those seeking to come to the UK.

Almost 25 million (24.8 million) ETAs have been issued since their introduction. The ETA scheme takes us one step closer to a contactless border.

Contactless border will see state‑of‑the‑art facial comparison technology verify identity, rather than needing to present a passport. This is all whilst keeping our country’s borders secure.