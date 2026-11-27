Welsh farmers considering joining the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) in 2027 will have more ways to meet its requirements and less paperwork to complete.

Changes to the Sustainable Farming Scheme will give farmers more ways to meet its requirements and make it easier for more farm businesses to join in 2027.

More eligible smaller farms will receive the £1,000 stability payment, and Universal Baseline Payment rates will stay at 2026 levels.

A £5 million top-up will be included with Sustainable Farming Scheme and Basic Payment Scheme balance payments.

This was confirmed today (Friday, November 27) in a package of announcements made by Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, ahead of next week’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair.

Changes include more options for farmers who need to meet the scheme’s habitat requirement and simpler record-keeping.

Sustainable Farming Scheme in 2027

The Welsh Government will maintain a budget of £238 million for the SFS Universal Layer and the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in 2027, with £102 million available to deliver the Optional and Collaborative Layers. Both form part of its £1 billion commitment to support sustainable agriculture over this Senedd term.

Universal Baseline Payment rates will stay at 2026 levels. The £1,000 stability payment will be extended in 2027 to all eligible farm businesses in the Universal Layer with 100 hectares or less of eligible land, including common land. This applies to farms already in the scheme and those joining in 2027. Farmers who choose to stay in BPS will receive payments based on 40% of their entitlement value against the 2025 baseline.

Farmers who need more habitat to meet the scheme’s 10% requirement will have two additional temporary options: unsprayed spring cereal with undersown mixed ley, and red clover with a wildlife crop area.

Farms that entered the scheme in 2026 and cut all their relevant hedges this year will be able to cut half of those hedges again in 2027 as they establish a two-year cutting pattern as part of the hedgerow management Universal Action.

The Welsh Government has already announced that the scheme’s Animal Health Improvement Cycle will be integrated with participating Farm Assurance Schemes.

It has also widened the range of training that counts towards the scheme’s health and safety learning requirement.

A new Sustainable Production category in the Optional Layer to support a reduction of the age at slaughter of beef cattle, and increased cattle sire registration will help farmers make practical improvements to increase efficiency and resilience, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and produce food more sustainably.

Red tape review progress

Further changes for 2027 follow suggestions from John Davies’s ongoing review of the bureaucratic burden on family farms.

Activity diaries will become optional for most habitat maintenance and creation, though farmers will still be encouraged to keep them as good practice. More information will be filled in automatically on the SFS Dashboard, and the Welsh Government will skip collecting soil test results in 2027 while it develops a simpler way to collect them for 2028.

The Cabinet Minister, said:

Farmers have told me where the scheme needs to be easier to access and more flexible. We’ve listened, and for 2027 we’re giving farmers more choice in how they meet the requirements and cutting the time they spend filling in forms. I want more farm businesses to feel able to join the scheme in 2027. That means keeping core payment rates steady, extending the stability payment to more smaller farms and giving farmers the flexibility to make choices that work on their own land. We are pleased to be able to make the announcement of a £5m top-up for farmers this year. This comes in recognition that conditions for the sector have been difficult over the past 12 months. We hope it will support industry efforts to become more resilient with the potential of another challenging year ahead.

SFS and BPS payments will start arriving next month

The Welsh Government will start making SFS and BPS balance or full payments from mid-December.

A £5 million top-up will be included with SFS and BPS balance payments.

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