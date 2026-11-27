New approach will widen access to medical research from 2027.

Patients in Scotland will be able to take part in clinical trials closer to home and within their homes, starting in 2027.

A new approach using remote technology will make clinical trials more accessible and diverse by taking research into cures and treatments to patients, rather than expecting them to travel, often to the Central Belt, to take part.

The initial focus of the initiative will be research into weight management, obesity and cardiovascular disease, with trials carried out in local GP surgeries, community pharmacies as well as patients' homes.

The University of Glasgow, the University of Dundee and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will carry out the trials with NHS Tayside responsible for coordination, including identifying potentially eligible patients.

Health Secretary Angela Constance said:

"Scotland has a strong international reputation for clinical research, but opportunities to take part can still be limited by where people live.

"This approach is game-changing, taking trials to patients will help to remove some of the barriers that exist and improve access. This is a fantastic example of how our plans for NHS reform will improve services for people across the country.

"We already use technology in other NHS services, from video consultations to wearable sensors that monitor patients safely at home. Using it to support clinical trials will benefit both patients and the NHS."

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, the Scottish Government’s Chief Health Scientist said:

“This approach demonstrates a new model for clinical research, using national data, digital infrastructure and strong collaboration across NHS, academia, and industry.

“This not only supports more inclusive clinical research by reaching historically underserved communities, but it also accelerates our ability to deliver true precision population health on a national level.”

Tom Keith-Roach, President of AstraZeneca UK, said:

“This is an important opportunity for Scotland to build on its leading role in the UK’s commercial clinical trial recovery and help shape the next generation of trial delivery.

“AstraZeneca is proud to partner in this initiative, bringing research closer to patients to widen participation, improve access for underserved communities and help accelerate the development of potentially life-saving treatments.”

Background

Funded through the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing, Access and Growth (VPAG) Investment Programme, this initiative is supported by the Scottish Government, NHS Scotland and AstraZeneca.