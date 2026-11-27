Scottish Government
|Printable version
More Clinical Trials for Scotland
New approach will widen access to medical research from 2027.
Patients in Scotland will be able to take part in clinical trials closer to home and within their homes, starting in 2027.
A new approach using remote technology will make clinical trials more accessible and diverse by taking research into cures and treatments to patients, rather than expecting them to travel, often to the Central Belt, to take part.
The initial focus of the initiative will be research into weight management, obesity and cardiovascular disease, with trials carried out in local GP surgeries, community pharmacies as well as patients' homes.
The University of Glasgow, the University of Dundee and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde will carry out the trials with NHS Tayside responsible for coordination, including identifying potentially eligible patients.
Health Secretary Angela Constance said:
"Scotland has a strong international reputation for clinical research, but opportunities to take part can still be limited by where people live.
"This approach is game-changing, taking trials to patients will help to remove some of the barriers that exist and improve access. This is a fantastic example of how our plans for NHS reform will improve services for people across the country.
"We already use technology in other NHS services, from video consultations to wearable sensors that monitor patients safely at home. Using it to support clinical trials will benefit both patients and the NHS."
Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, the Scottish Government’s Chief Health Scientist said:
“This approach demonstrates a new model for clinical research, using national data, digital infrastructure and strong collaboration across NHS, academia, and industry.
“This not only supports more inclusive clinical research by reaching historically underserved communities, but it also accelerates our ability to deliver true precision population health on a national level.”
Tom Keith-Roach, President of AstraZeneca UK, said:
“This is an important opportunity for Scotland to build on its leading role in the UK’s commercial clinical trial recovery and help shape the next generation of trial delivery.
“AstraZeneca is proud to partner in this initiative, bringing research closer to patients to widen participation, improve access for underserved communities and help accelerate the development of potentially life-saving treatments.”
Background
Funded through the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicines Pricing, Access and Growth (VPAG) Investment Programme, this initiative is supported by the Scottish Government, NHS Scotland and AstraZeneca.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/more-clinical-trials-for-scotland/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Fairer access to asbestos compensation27/11/2026 15:05:00
New legislation will modernise the law on compensation for those impacted by asbestos-related illnesses.
OECD to advise on curriculum implementation27/11/2026 12:10:00
Independent expertise to support delivery.
National plan for autism and ADHD support26/11/2026 15:05:00
Adults seeking support for autism or ADHD will be able to get help earlier and closer to home under a new national approach to support published today.
Investing to tackle violence against women and girls26/11/2026 13:05:00
“Opportunity to show a collective force” against abuse.
Scotland's GDP 2026 Quarter 3 (first estimate)26/11/2026 12:05:00
Scotland’s onshore GDP grew by 0.4% in the three months to September (2026 Quarter 3), compared with growth of 0.8% in the three months to June (2026 Quarter 2), according to statistics announced by the Chief Statistician.
Non-domestic rates relief statistics26/11/2026 11:20:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Improving public buildings across Scotland26/11/2026 10:20:00
More than £15 million for clean heating projects.
Working together to end gender-based violence26/11/2026 09:30:00
Prevention, protection, prosecution and policy connection are the four principles underpinning the Scottish Government’s updated plan to tackle violence against women and girls.
Tackling violence against women and girls25/11/2026 16:05:00
FM: “My government is wholly and unflinchingly committed to ending gender-based violence – in all its forms.”