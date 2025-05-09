More consistent support for victims of domestic and sexual abuse

New guidance sets out how workers can best support survivors of physical and sexual abuse.

New guidance to strengthen consistency of emotional and practical support for victims

First ever guidance on Independent Stalking Advocates to be published next year

Forms part of the government’s Plan for Change to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade

Consistency of support for victims of sexual and domestic abuse is set to be bolstered through new guidance published today (Friday 9 May).

New guidance on Independent Domestic Violence Advisers and updated guidance for Independent Sexual Violence Advisers will set out how these vital workers can best support brave survivors of physical and sexual abuse.

The guidance will cover issues such as how to best help victims navigate the criminal justice system, or how to signpost survivors to support services in the community. It will also look at how advisers can better support the needs of the most vulnerable, including children, through the use of age-appropriate materials.

In addition, the government will publish the first ever guidance for Independent Stalking Advocates next year. The first of its kind, the guidance will be developed by experts in this area, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.

This work forms part of the government’s commitment to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade and to create safer streets through its Plan for Change.

Minister for Victims and Violence Against Women and Girls, Alex Davies-Jones, said:

Independent Domestic Violence Advisers and Independent Sexual Violence Advisers are vital in supporting victims of domestic and sexual abuse – from helping to navigate the court process to advising on services they can access in their community. Today’s guidance will help to improve the consistency of that support. This marks another step forwards in halving violence against women and girls as part of our Plan for Change.

Sexual and domestic abuse has devasting consequences for victims. An Independent Domestic Violence Adviser and Independent Sexual Violence Adviser can help to support victims when this happens – from providing one to one emotional support or signposting to community-based services, to providing practical support such as help to access refuge accommodation or advice on the court process.

The Independent Domestic Violence Adviser and Independent Sexual Violence Adviser guidance has been developed in close collaboration with the victim support sector to ensure it accurately reflects how these roles should operate in practice to give victims the support they need.

As set out in the Victims and Prisoners Act, criminal justice bodies and other organisations with public functions relating to victims have a duty to consider the best practice recommendations within the guidance. The intention is to improve the way in which professionals work together to support victims.

