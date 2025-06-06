Office of Rail and Road
More cross-channel rail services coming down the track
The Office of Rail and Road (ORR) has written to Eurostar and new applicants seeking to run cross-channel rail services, to set out next steps for assigning access to Temple Mills International depot (TMI). Access to TMI is considered crucial to providing services from the UK to the continent.
Earlier this year, following access applications from a number of potential operators, the rail regulator commissioned an independent assessment of capacity at TMI. The regulator’s initial findings were that there is some capacity available at TMI for more trains without any changes to current practices, and some capacity could be delivered through further investment.
ORR subsequently gave stakeholders, including incumbent Eurostar, an opportunity to provide evidence that would change or support the report’s findings. ORR has now reviewed this evidence and concluded that the independent assessment is an accurate reflection of available capacity at TMI. Taken together with Eurostar and applicants’ initial plans, the assessment suggests there is room for at most one new operator, or for Eurostar to grow.
ORR now needs Eurostar and applicants to provide the detail of their plans so it can decide on the best allocation of capacity. ORR will work quickly to assess plans but is ensuring Eurostar and applicants have enough time to present a robust case. ORR expects to be able to reach a conclusion on access to TMI later this year.
ORR will consider directing access in line with its legal duties, and take a decision using its established approach to deciding competing demands for rail capacity. This will include considering:
- Availability of capacity
- How proposed services will impact operational performance
- Financial and operational readiness and viability
- Economic and societal benefits associated with the applications
- Views of stakeholders.
Martin Jones, deputy director, access and international, said:
The growing appetite to provide international rail services is great news for passengers. We now need operators to set out more detail on their proposals at pace, and will work quickly and as thoroughly as possible to determine the best use of capacity at Temple Mills.
Notes to Editors
- Letter to Eurostar and new applicants on the Section 17 process for access to Temple Mills International depot
- Consultation IPEX capacity report, and responses
- ORR has set out the below timeline for considering applications and directing access to TMI, but this timeline is subject to receiving prompt representations from Eurostar and applicants:
- Invite representations from all applicants, Eurostar and interested persons/parties with a wider interest - to be received by 3 July 2025
- Invite replies to initial representations - to be received by 31 July 2025
- ORR to consider all representations, consider if further clarifications are required, and assess applications - by 30 September 2025
- ORR to issue access decisions - by 31 October 2025
- Access to TMI is considered crucial because it is the only UK facility with the facilities to support trains that can be used in the Channel Tunnel and on European tracks.
- Access to TMI is an important step towards offering additional cross channel services, but it will be some time until services from new operators are able to run. Applicants will need to secure regulatory approval in France, in addition to gaining access to the High Speed 1 line, and procuring rolling stock.
- ORR determines all access applications in the manner we consider best calculated to achieve our statutory duties, which are set out mainly in section 4 of the Act and detailed in our guidance document Our Rail and Road Duties. The weight we place on each duty depends on the circumstances of each case. Where the duties point in different directions, we weigh them against each other to help us reach a decision.
Original article link: https://www.orr.gov.uk/search-news/more-cross-channel-rail-services-coming-down-track
