More cross-channel rail services coming down the track

Earlier this year, following access applications from a number of potential operators, the rail regulator commissioned an independent assessment of capacity at TMI. The regulator’s initial findings were that there is some capacity available at TMI for more trains without any changes to current practices, and some capacity could be delivered through further investment.

ORR subsequently gave stakeholders, including incumbent Eurostar, an opportunity to provide evidence that would change or support the report’s findings. ORR has now reviewed this evidence and concluded that the independent assessment is an accurate reflection of available capacity at TMI. Taken together with Eurostar and applicants’ initial plans, the assessment suggests there is room for at most one new operator, or for Eurostar to grow.

ORR now needs Eurostar and applicants to provide the detail of their plans so it can decide on the best allocation of capacity. ORR will work quickly to assess plans but is ensuring Eurostar and applicants have enough time to present a robust case. ORR expects to be able to reach a conclusion on access to TMI later this year.

ORR will consider directing access in line with its legal duties, and take a decision using its established approach to deciding competing demands for rail capacity. This will include considering:

Availability of capacity

How proposed services will impact operational performance

Financial and operational readiness and viability

Economic and societal benefits associated with the applications

Views of stakeholders.

Martin Jones, deputy director, access and international, said: