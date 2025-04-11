More detail announced on the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee

3,000 additional neighbourhood police officers and police community support officers will be in post within the next 12 months, the government has confirmed.

The news was announced yesterday by the Prime Minister during a visit to Cambridgeshire, as further detail was made public on the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee.

As part of this, every neighbourhood in England and Wales will have dedicated teams spending their time on the beat, with guaranteed police patrols in town centres and other hotspot areas at peak times such as Friday and Saturday nights.

Communities will also have named, contactable officers to tackle the issues facing their communities.

There will be a dedicated antisocial behaviour lead in every force, working with residents and businesses to develop tailored action plans to tackle antisocial behaviour, which is blighting communities.

These measures will be in place from July, in addition to the new neighbourhood officers who will be in their roles by next April.

The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee will put 13,000 more officers into communities by 2029, an increase of more than 50%. The early focus of the plan will be to establish named local officers, target town centre crime and build back neighbourhood policing.

Under these plans, communities across the country will, for the first time in 15 years, be able to hold forces to account and expect a minimum standard of policing in their area.

The government’s new Police Standards and Performance Improvement Unit will ensure police performance is consistently and accurately measured.