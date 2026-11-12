More familiar carers and less travel under new social care plans

People receiving care at home are set to benefit from more personalised support from familiar carers under neighbourhood commissioning of social care

People will see the same carer more regularly so they can get to know their needs and spot changes sooner under new neighbourhood commissioning for social care

Local authorities will be tasked with arranging social care in people’s home in a smaller geographical area or ‘neighbourhood’

Care workers will spend less time travelling between visits, with more predictable rounds closer to home

Thousands of people receiving care at home will see more familiar faces while care workers spend less time travelling between visits, under new plans to organise social care around local neighbourhoods.

Councils will be encouraged to commission home care across smaller geographical areas, with one or two main providers serving each neighbourhood.

New guidance and toolkits will be published in the Spring to support local authorities move to neighbourhood-based models of home care commissioning. The government will work with local authorities over the coming months to track and support their progress.

For care workers, that means they can spend their working day in a much smaller area, rather than travelling long distances between visits.

For people receiving care, it means a better chance of seeing the same carers regularly and building relationships with people who know them, their needs and their families.

Familiarity can also help care workers notice changes in someone’s health or wellbeing sooner, helping people get the right support before problems escalate.

Currently, councils can commission individual visits from multiple providers spread across large areas. People may see different carers across multiple days, while workers can spend significant parts of their day travelling between appointments.

Research by the Health Innovation Network South West into care rounds across six providers in Bristol found that reorganising existing visits into geographical zones could potentially deliver the same care with 35% less staff time and 65% less driving.

Minister of State for Social Care and Mental Health Alison McGovern said:

We have a growing, ageing population and an NHS facing significant pressures. We are turning it around, but our NHS is at risk of being overburdened. Our National Care Service is the answer, and neighbourhood commissioning is a step towards this. Commissioning social care by neighbourhoods will help people stay well, independent and at home for longer. Homecare will be more personalised, and people will see familiar carers who understand their needs and priorities. Carers won’t travel as far, saving time instead of rushing from visit to visit and carrying out set tasks in an impersonal way. Under our plans, social care will work in lockstep with our NHS, better care at home means fewer unnecessary trips to hospital. We will work with councils and our NHS to deliver more care in our community, care that is proactive, planned and preventative, as we continue to lay the foundations for our National Care Service.

The government is shifting more care into the community, as part of its 10-Year Health Plan. Neighbourhood commissioning of social care parallels the ongoing work to build neighbourhood health across the country, which will bring together GPs, local authorities, social care providers and voluntary, community and social enterprise to deliver more health and care services in the community.

This follows the Secretary of State’s announcement that the government will provide £40 million for GPs to provide extra support to around 300,000 vulnerable patients, to reduce avoidable hospital admissions and prevent serious illness. GPs will identify patients in their community who may require additional care targeted at the most at risk.

In September, the Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced a fully funded National Care Service will be established in the next Parliament, providing free personal care for older people, based on need rather than their ability to pay. The National Care Service will be founded on the same principles as the NHS and will be funded by changes to the Triple Lock pension.

In the short-term, the government is making an additional £4.6 billion funding available for local authorities in 2028-29 compared to 2025-26, is establishing the first ever Fair Pay Agreement for care workers, and developing an adult social care workforce plan.

Baroness Casey’s review of adult social care has been brought forward a full-year, which will deliver recommendations for building a National Care Service.

Acting upon Baroness Casey’s recommendations, the government has also established a safeguarding board, is developing fast-track care for people with motor neurone disease and will appoint a dementia tsar.

Dr Jane Townson OBE, Chief Executive of the Homecare Association said:

We welcome the move to neighbourhood commissioning, which reflects what the Homecare Association has long argued: commissioning is the key to quality, fair work and better outcomes. To succeed, it must come with fees that cover the cost of care, predictable work and payment for whole rounds rather than contact minutes. People must also keep a real choice over who supports them. Done well, neighbourhood commissioning can mean familiar careworkers who know the people they support, less time on the road and more secure jobs. These relationships help careworkers spot changes early and keep people well at home. We look forward to working with government, councils and the NHS to develop guidance that puts these principles into practice.

Caroline Abrahams CBE, Emily Holzhausen CBE and Jackie O’Sullivan, Co-Chairs of the Care and Support Alliance, said:

Commissioning home care at a neighbourhood level makes a lot of sense, and we hope it will help to promote more joined-up health and care for those older and disabled people who need it. Just as importantly, it should lead to care professionals being able to spend more time on the job, and fewer hours travelling, thereby supporting greater continuity in their relationships with people in receipt of care and their families. Since strong relationships are central to good quality care, this really matters.

Phil Holmes, ADASS, President said: