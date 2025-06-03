Welsh Government
More financial support for adult learners in further education
Applications for a grant of up to £1,919 for learners aged 19 and over in further education are now open for the 2025 to 2026 academic year.
The Welsh Government Learning Grant for Further Education provides funding to learners aged 19 and over to continue their education journey. Full-time students with a household income of £18,370 or less could receive up to £1,919 per year, while part-time learners may be eligible for up to £959.
The grant level has increased this academic year to provide further financial support and help learners with the increased cost of living. This non-repayable grant aims to help with costs such as books, equipment and travel expenses and create opportunities for adult learners who might otherwise struggle with education costs.
Owen, a Motor Vehicle learner at Brecon College, currently receives the Welsh Government Learning Grant. Since becoming eligible, he has maintained 100% attendance and has shown a strong desire to achieve his qualifications.
He yesterday said:
The Welsh Government Learning Grant has greatly benefited my educational experience due to it providing the necessary financial support to excel in my course.
Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells yesterday said:
Education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances. The Welsh Government Learning Grant for Further Education provides vital support for adult learners, and I am proud that we have been able to increase the amount given to learners to better support them in their educational journey and help make a difference to their future.
I strongly encourage anyone aged 19 or over in further education to check their eligibility for this grant and apply now.
For more information on the eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit the Student Finance Wales website or speak with your further education college.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-financial-support-adult-learners-further-education
