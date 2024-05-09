Welsh Government
|Printable version
More funding and consistency for children with additional learning needs
The Cabinet Secretary for Education yesterday (Wednesday 8th May) set out how she will ensure additional learning needs (ALN) reforms are being implemented consistently in Welsh schools and local authorities.
She will also announce a further £20 million for schools to improve facilities for learners with ALN as part of a debate on ALN reforms this afternoon.
Education Secretary Lynne Neagle said:
Excellent work is happening to support learners with additional learning needs across Wales. I have made it my job in the first few weeks to listen to parents, schools, local authorities and the health sector to see what is happening on the ground.
I want to act now to improve the implementation of the ALN system, focusing on the fundamental issues that are being raised with me.
We have already extensively reviewed implementation, but I want to see further improvements to make the system more consistent across Wales.
The extra £20 million, as part of our Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme, will continue to make a huge difference to the education of learners with additional learning needs. Every child in Wales has the right to an excellent education and it is vital to continue to invest in it for all children to succeed.
The £20 million announced yesterday will help with building and updating sensory areas, specialist equipment upgrades, specialist classrooms and outdoor spaces as well as improving the additional learning provision through the medium of Welsh.
Over the last three years we have invested an extra £60 million in ALN infrastructure as part of our Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme and protected our extra investment of £56.3 million to implement reforms and boost resources in schools, further education and local authorities.
In 2022 Ysgol Gymraeg Gwaun Y Nant in Barry received a grant of nearly £214,000 which was used to create and equip a specialist ALN resource centre at the school. This will also increase Welsh language provision for ALN learners.
Rhydian Lloyd, headteacher at Ysgol Gymraeg Gwaun Y Nant said:
The additional funding has allowed us to establish a modern and dedicated Welsh-medium resource base for ALN learners across the Vale of Glamorgan.
We are noticing a significant increase in pupils presenting with ALN, particularly those with autism spectrum condition and significant social communication, interaction, anxiety, and regulation difficulties.
By establishing our resource base, we can further support these pupils and in doing so improve the provision for some of our most vulnerable learners.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-funding-and-consistency-children-additional-learning-needs
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Landmark vote marks new milestone for Welsh devolution09/05/2024 14:05:00
Landmark proposals to make the Senedd more modern and effective were yesterday (8 May) agreed by the Welsh Parliament.
Resilient planning systems and strategic relationships key to delivering affordable homes in Wales08/05/2024 16:15:00
In a speech in the Senedd, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government and Planning outlined her key priorities for her new portfolio.
New plan to reduce deaths caused by infections resistant to antibiotics08/05/2024 13:05:00
Everyone must play their part in preventing one of the world’s biggest killers, Wales’ Chief Medical and Veterinary Officers have said as they launch the next stage of a 20-year plan to reduce resistance to antibiotics.
Welsh farmers urged to be vigilant for signs of Bluetongue07/05/2024 14:05:00
Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer has urged farmers in Wales to be alert to signs of Bluetongue as we enter a period where animals are at an increased risk of contracting Bluetongue virus from midges.
New Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd) announced02/05/2024 11:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing, Local Government & Planning, Julie James MS has appointed Ewan Jones as the new Chair of the Design Commission for Wales Ltd (DCfW Ltd).
Cadw's biggest conservation project taking shape at Caerphilly Castle02/05/2024 10:15:00
Culture Secretary, Lesley Griffiths has visited to Caerphilly Castle to see how a £10m investment at one of Wales’ finest historic sites is progressing.
New Cabinet Secretary casts a wide net on first visit with fishers02/05/2024 09:10:00
Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies recently met with local fishers at Swansea Maritime Quarter.
Food and Drink Festivals and Events Fund announced01/05/2024 11:15:00
A fund to support food and drink festivals and events across Wales opens for applications on Wednesday 1 May.
Home-grown Welsh zombie horror shooter tops international gaming charts30/04/2024 14:05:00
Sker Ritual, a gothic horror game with a strong Welsh backstory, was one of the best-selling PC and console games in the world following its launch last week– reaching the top 3 on Steam, top 5 on Xbox and top 10 on PlayStation.