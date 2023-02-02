More funding for organisations who help everyone use more Cymraeg

Community-based language initiatives and local Welsh language newspapers are some of the organisations receiving a share of almost £260,000 to help us all use more Cymraeg.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has announced new funding for 36 organisations, to help them continue their important work despite the rising cost of living.

Mentrau Iaith, which provide activities and opportunities in Welsh to people in their local areas, will receive a one-off payment to provide an increase in salaries and running costs. The Mentrau support Welsh-speakers of all ages and abilities to use more Welsh.

Papurau Bro are a network of 53 local Welsh language newspapers. They are written by the community for the community, and share local stories, events and information. They will each receive a payment to help with rising publication costs.

Bangor University will receive funding to continue its work on the Welsh Government’s Welsh Language Technology Action Plan, and to help us use more Welsh in the workplace via the ARFer project.

Jeremy Miles said: