More funding made available for Fuel Insecurity Fund

First Minister announces increased support for households with energy costs.

Up to £30 million will be made available through the Fuel Insecurity Fund next year to help households who are at risk of self-rationing or self-disconnecting their energy use, First Minister Humza Yousaf has announced.

The funding will be made available to third sector organisations in the next financial year to support the most vulnerable households in Scotland.

The Scottish Government had previously committed to doubling the Fuel Insecurity Fund, from £10 million to £20 million.

Previous funding has been provided to third sector organisations including the Fuel Bank Foundation, Advice Direct Scotland and Scottish Federation of Housing Associations to provide direct support to households.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said:

“I have said my immediate priority is to do everything we can to protect every Scot as far as possible from the harm inflicted by the cost-of-living crisis. “That is why, in one of my first acts as First Minister, I can confirm today that we will build on our commitment to double the Fuel Insecurity Fund from £10 million to £20 million - to now triple it to £30 million for 2023-24. “In a country as energy rich as Scotland, we should not have people living in fuel poverty. My government will renew and redouble our efforts to lift people out of poverty, to make work fair, to make our economy work for the people. “With energy bills still at historically high levels and the UK Government’s Energy Bills Support Scheme being withdrawn from 1 April, over the next year our Fuel Insecurity Fund will continue to be a vital lifeline for many struggling households in the country. “It is of course only as a result of the UK Government’s mismanagement of the economy and the cost of living crisis that we are having to take this action. This Scottish Government will always put the interests of the people of Scotland first.”

Background

More information on the Fuel Insecurity Fund.

The Scottish Government’s Fuel Insecurity Fund includes provision for households on any tariff type and using any type of fuel.