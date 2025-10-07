More funding to tackle child poverty

Increased support for local initiatives.

Projects aimed at tackling child poverty across the country will receive increased, multi-year funding thanks to a boost from the Scottish Government.

Successful applicants to the third round of the Child Poverty Practice Accelerator Fund, now worth more than £1.8 million, will receive grants of up to £100,000 over two years to improve local services.

The Scottish Government has already invested over £1.4 million to support 21 projects across Scotland over the first two rounds of the fund, having launched in 2023.

Previous grants have been used to improve the use of data to identify families who need support, to improve access to financial advice services, and to support parents to engage with employability services.

The fund sits alongside other innovative measures, such as the Five Family Payments, including the Scottish Child Payment, which are helping to reduce child poverty in Scotland.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Eradicating child poverty, supporting families and giving children the best start in life are the driving principles of this government. “That’s why, alongside a range of measures, we have reopened this fund to help local authorities and health boards to go further, aiding the collective effort to confine child poverty to history. “Work through the fund has previously helped maximise income and to tackle household debt, which is vital to easing the strains felt by households as the cost of living rises, and I look forward to receiving many innovative proposals. “Our collective measures mean that Scotland remains the only part of the UK where child poverty levels are falling. “We should recognise that progress, but we must not forget that one child living in poverty is one too many. We are laser-focussed on addressing the challenges faced by households across the country, and this fund is another step towards eradicating child poverty.”

Transformation Project Manager at North Ayrshire Council Tracy Simpson said:

"The fund supported the council on our journey towards implementing a North Ayrshire Single Shared Assessment model. Being involved in the fund’s project network provided an opportunity to share learning and experiences across local authorities and ideas from others helped shape work that could be replicated at North Ayrshire. “Expanding our network and having access to key contacts has helped us to raise awareness at a government level about the key challenges faced around data reuse to maximise customer entitlements and target unmet need across the public sector. The support provided from the Scottish Government was exceptional.”

The Child Poverty Practice Accelerator Fund strengthens the collaborative efforts to tackle child poverty between the Scottish Government and local partners. Elsewhere, through the Fairer Futures Partnerships (FFPs), the Scottish Government is working with local authorities to test and improve services to better help families living in poverty.

Last month, the First Minister announced an extension to the FFP programme with support now available in 16 regions. This included expanding to Dumfries & Galloway, Edinburgh, South Ayrshire, West Dunbartonshire and West Lothian, meeting a Programme for Government commitment to work to identify further adopters in addition to three new partnerships in Fife, North Lanarkshire and Shetland this year.

The proportion of Scottish children living in absolute poverty has reached its lowest level in 30 years and the latest figures (for 2023-24) show that the rates of both relative and absolute child poverty in Scotland were 9 percentage points lower than the UK average.

Background

Applications are open until Friday 21 November 2025.

Applications can be submitted by local authorities and health boards, both of which may choose to work with other groups and organisations in the community.

Latest figures on child poverty rates in Scotland compared to rest of UK

Child poverty summary showing that the proportion of Scottish children living in absolute poverty has reached its lowest level in 30 years.

Expansion of Fairer Futures Partnerships