More homes and improved high streets for new mayoral areas through 30-year funding package

More homes, better high streets and support for businesses are on the way as six fast-tracked devolution areas have secured multi-billion-pound funding.

Six regions set to get their own mayors through devolution will share almost £200 million every year for three decades, to build more of the 1.5 million homes promised, enhance high streets and revive their communities.

Ministers are also considering moving some inaugural elections to 2028 so areas can finish reorganising their councils and help mayors hit the ground running.

This marks the latest steps forward in the government’s mission to empower local leaders to transform their areas as part of the Plan for Change.

Ministers have confirmed almost £6 billion over the next 30 years, with almost £200 million to be shared each year by the places on the Devolution Priority Programme - which will see them get their own mayors.

Mayors can spend this funding flexibly on local priorities to boost their area’s economy to create lasting jobs and opportunities. It can also be used to increase housebuilding, including accelerating regional housebuilding programmes and initiatives or bringing more social and affordable homes on the market – helping achieve the government’s 1.5 million homes commitment.

Minister for Devolution, Faith and Communities Miatta Fahnbulleh MP said:

“This money will help transform communities for the better as part of our Plan for Change. “It will help new mayors achieve what their areas’ want most, from building more of the 1.5 million homes this government has promised to improving the green spaces that locals love - this is how devolution improves lives across the country.”

Once mayors are in post, the six areas will get the 30-year Investment Funds as part of a wider package of devolved powers and funding in areas like transport, planning and skills.

These are:

Cheshire and Warrington Combined Authority: £21.7 million per year

Cumbria Combined Authority: £11.1 million per year

Greater Essex Combined County Authority: £41.5 million per year

Hampshire and the Solent Combined County Authority: £44.6 million per year

Norfolk and Suffolk Combined County Authority: £37.4 million per year

Sussex and Brighton Combined County Authority: £38 million per year

All six regions will also receive £3m each as a minimum over the next three financial years, in addition to an initial £1m payment in the coming months, to help with the costs of establishing the new mayoral authorities.

Four of the areas are currently reorganising their local councils into stronger unitary authorities, to create simpler, more effective structures that can better support mayors’ powers.

These areas are Greater Essex, Hampshire and the Solent, Norfolk and Suffolk, and Sussex and Brighton. New unitary councils in the four areas are expected to be established in 2028.

In order to make sure strong foundations are in place ahead of devolution, Ministers have today confirmed they are considering holding inaugural mayoral elections in these areas in May 2028, with areas completing the reorganisation process before Mayors take office.

This would ensure that new mayors come into office with effective and empowered local government already in place, helping them hit the ground running from day one.

The remaining two areas, Cheshire and Warrington and Cumbria, already have unitary councils in place. Mayoral elections in these areas will proceed in May 2027 as planned.

Ministers will continue to work with both areas to bring forward the legislation to create their mayoral authorities.