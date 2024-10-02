More homes, early intervention and support systems key to ending homelessness

In a speech given in the Senedd, the Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, addressed the current housing situation in Wales and plans to end homelessness.

Addressing the Siambr, The Cabinet Secretary said:

We know that investing in social housing reduces poverty, improves health and helps drive economic growth. Good quality affordable housing can provide opportunities for every individual and family, positively impacting upon health, mental health and education outcomes. Our ambition to end homelessness in Wales cannot be achieved unless we have sufficient supply of suitable homes that people can afford to live well in alongside early intervention, prevention and support systems.

High numbers of people living in temporary accommodation and Local Authority Local Housing Market Assessments is evidence that more housing must be delivered.

At the beginning of the Senedd term, the Welsh Government set an ambitious target to deliver an additional 20,000 homes for rent in the social sector.

The Prif Weinidog has set the delivery of more homes as one of her key priorities, giving families the opportunity to live fulfilled lives.

Despite some of the most challenging global events driving up inflation and costs, record levels of funding have been provided to support this commitment, with over £1.4 billion invested so far.

Supporting home builders with cost increases, introducing additional funding and flexibility through the Transitional Accommodation Capital Programme and rolling out Leasing Scheme Wales are just some of ways the Welsh Government has been providing support.

The Cabinet Secretary continued:

Our investment is paying off, the sector is responding positively and social home delivery rates are increasing to some of the highest rates ever recorded. Whilst I commend the work of the sector to ramp up their building programmes it is right that we are being challenged to do more, deliver faster.

The Cabinet Secretary announced that she is finalising arrangements for an Affordable Homes Taskforce.

The Task Force will explore how the Welsh Government can help with the delivery of affordable homes through planning processes, land supply and encouraging close working with manufacturers of modular housing.

Local authorities have also been asked to prioritise efforts and resources on schemes to deliver as many homes as possible.

Delivering on this agenda will require working closely with other Cabinet members across portfolios to break down the barriers facing housing.

The Cabinet Secretary concluded: