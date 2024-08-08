Met Office
|Printable version
More hot weather on the horizon for some
Temperatures are expected to rise again by the start of next week, especially for those in the south and east.
Before that, the picture for the rest of this week remains fairly changeable, with influxes of rain from the west on Thursday, fine weather for many on Friday and then a more mixed picture on Saturday when conditions will start to feel more humid.
As we head through the weekend an increasingly hot and humid air mass will push across the southern half of the UK bringing with it the potential for heavy rain, particularly in the east through Monday.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Tropical Storm Debby in North America is helping to strengthen the jet stream, and is causing it to meander over the Atlantic. This will allow hot air to move into the UK later this weekend, and early next week.
“Temperatures are likely to reach the low 30° Celsius in places, notably in the south and southeast. Further north and west within this warm air, outbreaks of heavy showers or thunderstorms are possible. As well as the hot daytime temperatures, a very warm night is also expected on Sunday night into Monday”.
By Tuesday, the hot air mass will likely become displaced by fresher conditions. The weather then will become unsettled once again, with occasional Atlantic frontal systems or showers moving through at times. However, the weather will also feel fairly pleasant in between these systems.
You can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube by following us, on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/hot-weather-on-the-way-for-some
Latest News from
Met Office
Better weather forecasts on Met Office website and app06/08/2024 15:15:15
We have made major changes to the weather forecasts on our website and app. Although you may not have noticed anything different yet, we’ve undertaken a significant upgrade to the data system that generates our seven-day forecasts throughout the UK and around the world.
Changeable weather regime for the UK02/08/2024 15:30:00
The UK’s weather is turning more changeable over the weekend, with an Atlantic influence bringing periods of rain for some, as well as drier and brighter interludes at times.
Tackling climate change issues in the future of rugby30/07/2024 10:15:00
Warmer weather, flooding, and droughts are already affecting rugby, but how will the increasing effects of climate change impact rugby in the future?
Warm weather continues for many29/07/2024 15:15:15
Sunny and dry weather continues for much of the UK in the first half of the week and it will be very warm or hot for much of England and Wales, with temperatures likely to reach in excess of 30C for some.
Temperatures rising into next week26/07/2024 15:15:15
There’s a change in weather type as we go through the second part of the weekend, with temperatures set to increase.
Temperature extremes and records most affected by UK’s changing climate26/07/2024 10:15:00
Climate change is causing a dramatic increase in the frequency of temperature extremes and number of temperature records the UK experiences.
Mixed conditions as more schools break up for summer24/07/2024 11:25:00
The UK’s changeable weather pattern continues this week, with a mixture of sunshine, showers and some longer spells of rain as more schools break up for the summer holidays.
Warm weather for many18/07/2024 13:15:00
Most of England and parts of Wales will experience warm temperatures at the end of this week, with some places in the southeast likely reaching over 30°C.