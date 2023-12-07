Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
More lawyers sought to stop domestic abusers interrogating victims
- Also published by:
- HM Courts & Tribunals Service
More legal professionals are being encouraged to help prevent domestic abusers cross-examining their victims in court with a new expenses policy launched today ( 7 December 2023).
- abusers banned from cross-examining victims under Domestic Abuse Act
- hundreds of independent lawyers already signed up to take on this role instead
- new expenses policy to help more sign up and attend courts across the country
Hundreds of lawyers signed up to be Qualified Legal Representatives after the landmark Domestic Abuse Act banned abusers from interrogating their victims in family and civil courts.
Cross-examination is, instead, carried out by these court-appointed legal professionals, to ensure that justice is done fairly for both sides and reduce the risk of victims being retraumatised.
To encourage more lawyers to join, they will now be able to claim for travel to hearings up and down the country. Previously no expenses were available but lawyers will now be able to claim up to £180 for their travel and up to £161 per day for other expenses, including hotel stays and food.
Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, Laura Farris, said:
It takes unimaginable strength to bring your abuser to court which is why our Domestic Abuse Act provides vital protections, preventing vile ex-partners from cross-examining those they have tormented.
Today’s changes will incentivise more legal professionals to take up these important roles ensuring no victim feels unsafe in the pursuit of justice.
Domestic Abuse Commissioner, Nicole Jacobs, said:
In my Family Court report I called for greater funding for the Qualified Legal Representative scheme, and I am delighted that government have committed to this today.
I hope to see an uptake following this announcement, and look forward to continuing my work with government to improve the Family Court’s response to domestic abuse.
The measures in the Act followed concerns that domestic abuse perpetrators were using the process as a means of extending their abuse and victims were being retraumatised by their experiences in family and civil court.
Full details of the expenses policy will be set out in guidance when the policy comes into force on 2 January 2024.
To make it as easy as possible for domestic abuse victims to bring their attackers to court, the government has pledged an additional £25 million per year to expand legal aid so victims on universal credit seeking a protective order for themselves or their children against their attackers can access legal aid funding without facing a means test.
This followed recommendations made by the ‘Harm Panel’ to better safeguard vulnerable people against domestic abuse in family courts. Other changes the government has introduced in response to the report include:
- pioneering pilot at family courts in North Wales and Dorset to improve information sharing between agencies such as the police, local authorities and the courts and give a greater voice to children at every stage of the process.
- automatic special measures for victims such as protective screens and giving evidence via video link
- clarifying the law on ‘barring orders’, to prevent perpetrators from bringing their ex-partners back to court, which can be used as a form of continuing domestic abuse.
Notes to editors
- Qualified Legal Representatives (QLR) will be able to claim up to £180 in public transport, up to £100 per night for a hotel stay, up to £21 per night subsistence allowance and up to £40 per day for other out of pocket expenses (such as car parking or toll charges).
- We have made it quicker and easier for legal professionals to sign up to the QLR scheme, through digitising the registration process. The sign-up form is available here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/registration-for-cross-examination-work-in-family-and-civil-proceedings
- The measures referenced are sections 65 and 66 in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.
- In March, the Government announced £440 million for victim support services over the next 4 years. In June this funding was increased to £460 million.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/more-lawyers-sought-to-stop-domestic-abusers-interrogating-victims
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Government considers greater role for families in registration of deaths following inquests06/12/2023 10:15:00
Families could be given a greater role in the registering of their loved one’s death following an inquest under a planned Government consultation.
Thousands of prison smuggling attempts thwarted05/12/2023 15:15:15
Bolstered prison security has thwarted thousands of attempts to smuggle drugs, weapons and phones behind bars as the clampdown on prison rule breakers advances.
Reforms bring hope to rehabilitated people still serving abolished indefinite sentences28/11/2023 15:15:15
Thousands of rehabilitated ex-prisoners serving long-since abolished indefinite sentences will become eligible to have their licence period terminated earlier as part of new reforms.
Permanent Independent Public Advocate to better support disaster victims28/11/2023 10:15:00
Victims of major disasters will be better supported as they rebuild their lives with a new and permanent Independent Public Advocate, the Lord Chancellor yesterday announced.
Consultation on tougher sentences for knife and domestic killers27/11/2023 15:15:15
A consultation looking at whether cowardly domestic killers should receive tougher sentences if they subject their victims to a campaign of coercive and controlling abuse, has been launched by the Lord Chancellor today.
APPEAL FOR MORE PEOPLE TO VOLUNTEER AS MAGISTRATES24/11/2023 12:50:00
The Judiciary of England and Wales and the Ministry of Justice are calling on people from all walks of life to be part of a new wave of volunteers, giving back to their local community and helping the magistracy better reflect the diversity of British society.
Vision for the future of civil and family courts and tribunals21/11/2023 10:15:00
The Lord Chancellor and senior judiciary yesterday launched a shared vision for the future of the civil and family courts and tribunals system.
Reflections on Transforming with Digital20/11/2023 13:15:00
Blog posted by: Kamal Bal, 16 November 2023 – Categories: collaboration, Our services, Transforming with Digital.