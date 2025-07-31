More male role models in nurseries to help children thrive

New wave of “Do Something Big” campaign launches to encourage more men to join the early years workforce.

Children across the country are to benefit from more male role models in nurseries, as the government ramps up efforts to grow and diversify the early years workforce ahead of the September childcare expansion due to save parents up to £7,500 a year.

This is the latest phase of the “Do Something Big” campaign, which highlights how children thrive when they see both men and women in caring, nurturing roles from the very start of their education. Research shows that this supports healthy development, with findings showing:

9 in 10 parents believe it’s important for children to be cared for by both men and women

Many believe this helps children develop mutual respect and more balanced views of gender roles

However, just 3% of the early years workforce are currently men

To help change this, the government is offering £1,000 payments to new early years staff in 38 priority areas, supporting nurseries to recruit in time for the September expansion of 30 funded childcare hours for children from 9 months old.

This will support the government’s Plan for Change, which has already seen almost half a million benefitting from 15 childcare hours from last September, and tens of thousands of new recruits to the early years workforce in recent months. This drive builds on the government’s Best Start in Life strategy, which is raising the status of the profession and growing a diverse, skilled workforce so every child can start school ready to learn.

Minister for Early Education, Stephen Morgan, said:

Children thrive when they’re supported by a diverse mix of role models – and that starts in the early years. With big changes coming in September, we’re backing nurseries to recruit the staff they need and encouraging more men to consider this rewarding career. Through our Plan for Change, we’re making early years careers more appealing – and reminding dads that if you’ve helped your own child learn and grow, you’ve already got the skills to make a difference to many more. From today, new Do Something Big content will be bursting onto screens and social feeds across the nation.

The adverts show that dads in particular will already have the skills to succeed in early years roles through the play and learning they have done with their own children. They will run across digital display and social media platforms, as well as posters on roadside billboards and the rail network, ensuring the campaign reaches men across the country.

Greg Lane, Nursery Manager and Creative Lead at Soho Nursery and Pre-School (LEYF) said:

Our children don’t choose us based on gender – they choose us because we’re good at what we do. One child recently told me, ‘He’s really good at dinosaurs,’ while another said, ‘She’s great at playing football.’ That’s what matters to them. I joined this sector because I wanted to make a difference, and every day I get to do that. I’m proud to be part of a profession that is evolving, and I hope more men take the leap because the children need us, and they’ll welcome us with open arms.

Mike Abbott, Director of Operations at London Early Years Foundation (LEYF) said:

At LEYF, we know that what truly matters to children is not whether their teacher is a man or a woman – it’s the quality of the relationship, the skill, and the trust they build. We see every day how boys and girls alike flourish in environments where all adults’ model empathy, curiosity, and care. The government’s renewed focus on recruiting more men into Early Years is a crucial step in challenging outdated stereotypes and ensuring children grow up with diverse role models. It’s time we make it completely normal for men to sing lullabies, lead story time, or soothe a baby, just as it is for women to play football or lead science activities. Everyone should be seen to do everything.

The research, commissioned by the Department for Education, also shows that around a quarter of adults believe gender stereotypes (25%), fear of judgement or false accusations (25%) and social pressure to pursue more ‘masculine’ careers (24%) are major reasons why men are deterred from entering the sector. Yet there is strong public support for greater male representation in nurseries.

Almost half of parents said their child’s nursery has no male staff, and parents highlighted the positive impact of having men in early years roles – from providing children with diverse role models to challenging harmful stereotypes early and showing that caring and teaching are careers for everyone.

Strengthening the early years workforce and broadening diversity is central to delivering on the government’s promises to working parents to deliver the huge £7,500 cost saving from September, with a full 30 hours of government funded childcare each week during term time. The latest data shows the number of staff delivering entitlements in private, voluntary and independent nurseries has risen by 11,200, alongside an increase of 7,100 childminders.

Interventions from financial incentives to a renewed recruitment drive will help ensure providers have the staff they need, families get the support they deserve and every child has the chance to thrive.