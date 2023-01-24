More must be done to protect children’s rights, warns Britain’s equality watchdog

Urgent action is needed to improve protections for children in Britain, according to a report to the United Nations from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

The report outlines the state of children’s rights in Britain and forms part of the UN’s system for monitoring the Convention on the Rights of the Child, a treaty that the UK signed in 1991.

Published on the International Day of Education, the EHRC report urges the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child to review areas of concern, including the lost learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with recommendations made to the UK and Welsh governments, including to address data gaps, particularly in Wales.

The report also highlights the importance of tackling online abuse of children, which an estimated four in ten children are exposed to1, with children spending even more time online during the pandemic.

The EHRC calls on the UK Government to ensure that children are protected from harassment and abuse online through the Online Safety Bill currently in Parliament, while preserving their rights to accessible information and digital connectivity.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission said: