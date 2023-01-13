Think Tanks
|Printable version
More needs to be done to reboot the economy, says IEA Fellow
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on November’s GDP figures
“It is only two weeks into 2023, but the gloomy consensus that the UK is now in the deepest and longest recession of any major economy has already started to unravel.
“The marginal 0.1% rise in GDP in November, on top of the 0.5% rebound in October, means that the UK probably avoided a second successive quarter of falling output in the final three months of last year.
“The strikes will have hit activity in December, but the latest consumer and business surveys are generally reassuring. Inflation should tumble this year and interest rates do not need to rise much further, if at all.
“But this is little to cheer. The bigger picture is that growth should be much stronger. UK GDP and total employment are still both lower than before the pandemic, so there is plenty of headroom.
“The ‘two successive quarters’ definition of recession is also arbitrary. Small changes either way in headline GDP mean nothing to the many households struggling to pay their bills.
“An awful lot more therefore needs to be done to reboot the economy. This should include a coherent package of supply-side reforms and other measures to make work pay and to boost productivity, which is the key to long-term growth and higher real wages.
“It is worth noting too that the reversal of the 1.25% rise in National Insurance rates for both employees and employers took effect from 6thNovember, which will have helped. From now on, taxes only look likely to rise, adding to the burden on households and businesses.”
Notes to editors
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The King's Fund responds to the latest NHS performance stats12/01/2023 14:25:00
There is no shying away from the reality that the NHS is deep in crisis, as demonstrated by unprecedented strikes and widespread, serious and sustained problems in quality of care, despite the best efforts of health care staff.
IFS - Large real cuts to student financial support to become permanent12/01/2023 13:25:00
The government has allowed the large cuts to student support since 2020/21 to become baked in.
IFS - Young people who graduated into pandemic suffered no lasting effects on careers, but next two waves of graduates face double whammy12/01/2023 12:25:00
In 2020–21, the total number of hours worked by young people aged 16–24 fell by more than a fifth from 2019–20, a drop of over a billion hours.
Work Foundation - Sunsetting EU laws risks rights of more than 8.6 million UK workers12/01/2023 11:25:00
Government plans to rush the ‘sunsetting’ of EU laws by the end of 2023 will put the rights and protections of more than 8.6 million UK workers at risk, the Work Foundation warns.
“The solution to plastic waste is better plastics, not banning shapes”, says IEA expert10/01/2023 14:15:00
IEA Chief Operating Officer Andy Mayer, commented on the introduction of a new single-use plastic ban in England
IPPR responds to Starmer speech: partnership approach is right for the economy, alongside greater investment06/01/2023 13:20:00
Carys Roberts, executive director of IPPR responds to the Labour leader’s first major speech of 2023
IPPR responds to Sunak on NHS crisis: collapse of health service is damaging economy as well as people’s lives05/01/2023 12:15:00
Chris Thomas, head of IPPR's Commission on Health and Prosperity, responded to the Prime Minister's first major speech of 2023
IEA - Capping rail fares “classic short-termism “23/12/2022 12:10:00
Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to the government’s decision to cap March’s rail fare increases at 5.9 per cent