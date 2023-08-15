Welsh Government
|Printable version
More opportunities for discussion at Anglesey and Pembrokeshire Shows
Upcoming agricultural shows this summer will provide more opportunities for discussion and to see the best of rural Wales, Minister for Rural Affairs and North Wales Lesley Griffiths has said.
The Minister will be visiting both the Anglesey and Pembrokeshire shows this week, and will be joined by the First Minister Mark Drakeford at Mona for Sioe Mon The Welsh Government has a presence at both shows where farmers will be able to find out more about the proposals for the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
The Minister for Rural Affairs said:
I’m looking forward to visiting both shows this week. Sioe Mon and the Pembrokeshire Show are highlights of the rural calendar, and very popular with locals and visitors alike.
As at the Royal Welsh the shows bring rural communities together, and are a great opportunity to have discussions and debates.
The Welsh Government will have a presence at both shows, and I would encourage everyone to call in and find out more about the proposals for the Sustainable Farming Scheme. We will be consulting on the final scheme towards the end of this year where we will be incorporating the findings from last year’s co-design exercise to help shape the next version of the SFS proposals.
The industry is facing change and many challenges including the climate and nature emergencies. The last few summers have highlighted the very real and devastating global impact of climate change and there is no doubt this will be the greatest challenge for agriculture and food production. Whatever changes we make for the future, the priority must be to allow our farmers to produce food sustainably while tackling the climate emergency.
I’m looking forward to the shows this summer, and to hear people’s views.
The First Minister said:
Sioe Mon is one of the highlights of the summer calendar of events in North Wales, and I’m looking forward to attending today. It will be an opportunity to continue discussions with farmers and others about future support for the industry.
Events like Sioe Mon show what our rural communities achieve and highlight the excellent produce we have here in Wales. To produce food sustainably in the future we must address the climate and nature emergencies which are all too real. Farmers are ideally placed to help us do that, and contribute towards reaching our net zero target.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-opportunities-discussion-anglesey-and-pembrokeshire-shows
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh firms win more than £1 million of new business at Paris Air Show15/08/2023 13:05:00
More than £1 million worth of new business has been secured by the Welsh delegation to the Paris Air Show in June with over £3.6 million in further opportunities also identified, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has revealed today.
Scheme to support coastal communities14/08/2023 14:05:00
A scheme to support local projects in coastal areas of Wales in tackling the climate emergency will benefit from funding from the Welsh Government.
North Wales farms taking action to support environment14/08/2023 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has been hearing about how farm businesses in North Wales have been taking action to tackle the climate and nature emergencies.
Health and social care Welsh Language plan advisory board announced11/08/2023 14:25:00
Health Minister, Eluned Morgan, has announced the members of an advisory panel to monitor and scrutinise Welsh Government plans to improve the provision of Welsh language care in health and social care services.
“Creating the Wales we want to see” – First national queer arts talk of its kind gets underway at the Eisteddfod10/08/2023 16:20:00
The Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn MS, has seen the Welsh Government’s LGBTQ+ Action Plan at work on a visit to the National Eisteddfod today where – alongside the Lead Designated Member, Siân Gwenllian MS – she officially opened the first ‘Camp Cymru’.
Celebrating one year of the £76m programme that is helping to ensure ‘everyone has a place to call home’.10/08/2023 09:15:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has visited a Cardiff site that will soon host homes for more than 150 families.
Arfor 2: innovative schemes to help create jobs, support the economy and strengthen the Welsh language unveiled10/08/2023 09:10:00
A suite of interventions to support Welsh language communities thrive economically as part of the Welsh Government’s 3 year multi-million-pound ARFOR programme has been revealed by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Plaid Cymru Designated Member Cefin Campbell at the National Eisteddfod in Llŷn ac Eifionydd yesterday.
Minister sees remarkable work at Conwy’s LIMB-art09/08/2023 12:15:00
North Wales Minister Lesley Griffiths has seen the impressive work taking place at an award-winning Conwy design and manufacturing company dedicated to producing stunning prosthetic leg covers.
‘Road traffic accidents are the largest cause of serious injury in children,’ says paediatric trauma leader at Wales’ children's hospital09/08/2023 09:05:00
“It’s simple, slower speeds save lives! Every year in Wales we see the devastating impacts road traffic collisions have on children and their families. They are the biggest single cause of serious injury in children who are typically walking or cycling.”