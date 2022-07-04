More opportunities for young Brits and Kiwis to live and work abroad

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have signed an agreement to extend the generous Youth Mobility Scheme and Working Holiday scheme.

Young Brits and New Zealanders will benefit from life-changing opportunities on the other side of the world thanks to the expansion of our shared visa schemes.

Testament to the two countries’ close relationship, the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently (Friday 1 July) signed an agreement to extend the generous Youth Mobility Scheme and Working Holiday scheme to include those aged 30 – 35 and increase the length of time people can stay in each country to three years.

Young people from both the UK and New Zealand will benefit under the reciprocal schemes, enabling them to access opportunities that will give them a better understanding of each country’s culture and society, through travel, work and life experience overseas.

The announcement comes as Jacinda Ardern visits 10 Downing Street to discuss the close friendship between the UK and New Zealand.

Home Secretary Priti Patel recently said:

Travelling, living and working overseas can be a wonderfully enriching experience. The UK loves to welcome Kiwis on their travels here while thousands of Brits have made the similarly life-changing journey to the southern hemisphere. Today’s improvements to our visa schemes will give even more young Brits and New Zealanders the opportunity to develop their skills, make life-long connections and contribute to their host country.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently said:

Kiwis have long advocated for improvements to working holiday visas. We are so pleased to have reached this agreement today. I was one of many Kiwis to enjoy living and working in the UK, and we look forward to offering Brits the same wonderful experience in New Zealand.

More information on the enhancement to the Youth Mobility and Working Holiday schemes will be provided next year.