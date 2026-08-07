More passengers across Yorkshire to benefit from digital pay-as-you-go

Expanded ticketing trials are open to all passengers on Northern Railway's 2 northern routes and include the Leicester to Nottingham, via Derby route.

digital ticketing trials extended across Yorkshire for a simpler, smarter way to travel ahead of the creation of Great British Railways

follows successful trials, with over 30,000 journeys from Leeds to Harrogate and Doncaster to Sheffield using digital pay-as-you-go already undertaken

passengers use an app with GPS that calculates the best fare so they can travel flexibly, knowing they’ll get the best value ticket

Thousands more rail passengers across Yorkshire will be able to use simpler, flexible ticketing as digital pay-as-you-go technology is extended to all travellers on Northern’s 2 trial routes.

Digital ticketing allows passengers to download an app that uses GPS to track their journeys to calculate the best fare without physically checking in and out or buying a ticket in advance.

The technology also helps to minimise fare evasion as it makes sure passengers pay the right fare for their journey and protects passengers who might innocently buy the wrong tickets as digital pay-as-you-go selects for them.

After launching in 2025, the trials were opened to an initial 2,000 passengers across 2 routes in the North: Leeds to Harrogate and Doncaster to Sheffield.

Over 30,000 journeys have benefited, with passengers leaving positive reviews, praising how easy the technology is to use. The expanded trials include a third route in the East Midlands, from Leicester to Nottingham via Derby.

The trials come as part of wider fare and ticketing reforms ahead of Great British Railways (GBR), including the rollout of pay-as-you-go and plans to develop a GBR website, an app that will act as a one-stop shop for passengers to buy tickets, check train times and claim Delay Repay to cut through the confusing options at 14 different operators currently available to passengers.

Now, the cap on the number of people able to take part has been lifted in response to the trials’ popularity and success in the region, meaning an unlimited number of passengers can benefit from contactless ticketing on these routes.

Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, said:

Buying a train ticket across much of Yorkshire is far too complicated, with the whole system long overdue an upgrade to bring it into the 21st century. The digital pay-as-you-go trials have been a huge success and by extending them, we’re making that convenience, accessibility and flexible for even more passengers. This is rail reform in action. We’re delivering straightforward, stress-free train travel across the North, supporting passengers, a key step in our mission to boost growth, jobs and homes as we work to set up Great British Railways.

It comes as part of the government’s mission to put power into the hands of local communities, working with authorities who are best placed to design ticketing solutions that work for their communities.

Rather than a one-size-fits-all national model, we’re giving them the tools and data to build integrated ticketing that fits their needs.

This includes the rollout of contactless ticketing with bankcards at over 100 stations in the south-east, connecting trains with London’s airports, bus, Tube and tram networks and making 55 million journeys in the region simpler every year.

Alex Hornby, Northern’s Commercial and Customer Director, said:

The future of ticketing is happening right here in the North, which is making train travel simpler, frictionless and more convenient for our customers. We’re delighted the trial has been extended until September 2027 as thousands of people will be able to use this innovative technology on 2 of our routes. It has already been used to make more than 30,000 journeys on Northern services and we’ve received a lot of positive feedback so far. Customers are still welcome to sign up now to try out this digital pay-as-you-go app and receive £15 worth of free credit to their account.

The government’s £156 million investment in new ticketing schemes means that by 2027, pay-as-you-go will be available at over 100 more stations across Greater Manchester, the Midlands and the south-east. A new GBR website and app is also in development, which will serve as a one-stop shop, with passengers able to buy tickets, check train times and access support in one simple-to-use app.

Silviya Barrett, Director of Policy and Research at Campaign for Better Transport, said: