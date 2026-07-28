More patients using GP walk-ins

Initial pilot data shows increasing use of services.

New figures show that more than 7,000 consultations were held at Scotland’s first GP walk-in services.

The number of consultations at the centres increased to a high of 2,299 in June as services were established, Public Health Scotland data demonstrates.

The services are part of an innovative pilot, testing a new way of accessing same-day care from GPs or Advanced Nurse Practitioners at a wider range of times. They have been designed to provide more choice for patients while helping to relieve pressure on wider NHS services.

Between February and June GP walk-in pilot services were opened in six locations.

Health Secretary Angela Constance said:

“We have promised to end the frustrating 8 am rush for GP appointments and this new data shows that more people are benefiting from appointment-free care, at a time that works best for them. “Some 7,082 walk-in consultations have already been carried out - giving patients access to urgent, same-day care - and we will roll this out to many more communities over the weeks and months ahead. “Our focus is not simply on counting every patient, but on making every patient count. The pilot is just getting started and as it grows we will know more about how it is working. “But behind every attendance is a person who has received timely assessment, reassurance, treatment or advice that may have improved their experience, supported earlier intervention, or prevented a more serious outcome. “We have opened ten of the originally planned 16 GP walk-in services in five months and will soon be announcing even more locations as the pilot expands.”

Background

General practice walk-in centres – month ending 30 June 2026 – General practice walk-in centres – Publications – Public Health Scotland

The pilots are testing different approaches and models of care designed by health boards and targeting specific population needs. Most services are opening in a phased way so patient safety is protected, but all will move to a seven-day service.

Ten of the original 16 walk-in services have opened in the last five months and locations for a further 14 – bringing the total planned to 30 – will be announced by the Scottish Government soon.

Services included in the data:

Hawick in NHS Borders

Stranraer in NHS Dumfries and Galloway

Wester Hailes in NHS Lothian

Lerwick in NHS Shetland

Lochee in NHS Tayside

Benbecula in NHS Western Isles

Additional services now open:

Aberdeen City in NHS Grampian

Dunoon in NHS Highland

Invergordon in NHS Highland

Cardonald in NHS Glasgow

The data only covers the six centres open for the entire month of June.

More information on walk-in services can be found at Walk-in services | NHS inform