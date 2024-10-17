Welsh Government
|Printable version
More people becoming homeowners for the first time thanks to groundbreaking second homes pilot
Before the Welsh Government introduced its groundbreaking second homes and affordability pilot in Dwyfor, only one Homebuy completion was approved in the area in five years.
Homebuy is a scheme created to help people who could not otherwise afford to buy a property and is particularly of benefit in more rural communities where there may be few opportunities to buy a home.
Since the introduction of the pilot in 2022, 25 applications have already been approved, meaning more people are able to live and work locally in their own communities.
The Welsh Government launched the Dwyfor pilot as part of a range of measures it introduced to tackle issues caused by second home ownership.
The area in Gwynedd was selected as the pilot area based on its geographic size, the concentration of second homes in communities in the area and issues faced around the Welsh language.
Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:
The Dwyfor second homes and affordability pilot continues to provide a real opportunity to assess a range of radical interventions designed to support thriving local communities in which people can afford to live and work.
In such a small community and with Dwyfor’s particular needs, this is a real achievement, and I would like to thank Tai Teg, Cyngor Gwynedd and Welsh Government officials for their proactive approach.
Cyngor Gwynedd, with support from the Welsh Government, was the first local planning authority in Wales, to implement an Article 4 planning direction from September 2024.
This means that planning permission may be required before changing the use of a primary residential property to a second home, short-term holiday accommodation or specific mixed- use property.
More local authorities have also decided to use the powers available to them to apply council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties.
From April 2025, 21 local authorities will charge a premium on either or both second homes and long-term empty properties.
The Welsh Government encourages local authorities to use the council tax premiums to help develop affordable housing solutions.
Interventions being tested in Dwyfor, such as the groundbreaking planning directions, are available to all local planning authorities in Wales. All local authorities can apply the council tax premiums.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-people-becoming-homeowners-first-time-thanks-groundbreaking-second-homes-pilot
Latest News from
Welsh Government
“With the right support, we can all find our place in the world of education”17/10/2024 10:10:00
The words of Adele, who is now studying to be teacher, after attending a Welsh Government funded, teacher recruitment event in Cardiff.
New tool to support dyslexia in Welsh medium learners16/10/2024 16:20:00
Thanks to over £100,000 of Welsh Government funding, researchers at Cardiff Metropolitan University are developing a new set of tests to improve the identification of literacy difficulties in Welsh medium secondary school pupils.
Welsh Government support helping steel company expand operations16/10/2024 15:20:00
A business with a reputation for delivering high-quality steel products is expanding its operations and extending its headquarters with support from the Welsh Government.
Minster for Further and Higher Education outlines aims for post-16 education16/10/2024 09:05:00
The Minister for Further and Higher education, Vikki Howells yesterday (15th October) set out her aims and objectives in her newly created ministerial role, with an emphasis on collaboration, cooperation and community.
Thousands of Welsh farms receive BPS advance payments15/10/2024 14:05:00
Yesterday [14 October] £157.8m was paid to over 15,500 Welsh farm businesses as Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) 2024 advance payments are made.
Perthyn: Welsh-speaking communities small grants open15/10/2024 11:05:00
On Diwrnod Shwmae Su’mae, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford has urged community groups to apply for funding to help the Welsh language thrive from the Perthyn Small Grants Scheme.
The Seren Academy credited for learners’ success15/10/2024 09:05:00
Over 90% of this year’s Seren graduates went on to participate in higher education, with 53% gaining a place at a Russell Group University.
Summit will showcase Wales to international investors14/10/2024 14:05:00
The First Minister Eluned Morgan will meet multinational businesses and investors at the International Investment Summit in London today.
Welsh Government’s top law officer calls on sector to embrace new technologies to improve efficiency and accessibility14/10/2024 11:05:00
The Counsel General and Minister for Delivery, Julie James, has outlined her priorities in her first speech since taking on the role – in which she pledged to be ‘a champion for Wales’.