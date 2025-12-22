More people taking control of their tax as HMRC app use surges

HMRC provides a rundown of the HMRC app in 2025.

Over 4.2 million HMRC app downloads in 2025.

More than 136 million logins, a 20% increase on 2024.

Older and retired people are the biggest growth area for app engagement.

Millions more people are choosing to make managing their tax easier and simpler, with use of the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) app continuing to accelerate nationwide.

Across the year, people logged in to the app 136 million times, a 20% increase on 2024, reflecting growing confidence in managing tax digitally. Total annual app users have now surpassed 7.18 million, up from 5.09 million the previous calendar year.

Customers increasingly used the app to stay in control of everyday tax tasks, with strong growth across several key areas:

State Pension forecasts: A major rise in older and retired people checking their pension information with 2.38 million people viewing their forecast in 2025 - up from 1.72 million in 2024, an increase of nearly 664,000 users.

Child Benefit: Almost 960,000 people used the Child Benefit area of the app in 2025 - 160,000 more than in 2024. Hundreds of thousands of families used it to get the money they were entitled to with 159,000 parents extending their Child Benefit for teenagers staying in education (up from 109,000), and sessions increasing to 250,900 (up from 185,600).

National Insurance (NI): Saving NI numbers to the digital wallet remained one of the most popular reasons to use the app - 383,000 people stored their NI number in 2025 so they always have it handy, 70,000 more than the previous year.

The rise in app use this year reflects HMRC’s longer‑term ambition, outlined in the Transformation Roadmap, to make it easier for customers to self‑serve on straightforward tasks.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

The HMRC app has become one of the quickest and easiest ways to check your tax affairs and we’ve seen even more customers embrace it this year. If you choose to use the app you can access the information you need straight through your phone.

HMRC encourages anyone who hasn’t already downloaded the free and secure HMRC app to do so from the App Store or Google Play.

People can access their personal tax information whenever or wherever they need it. The nationwide ‘You’re On It’ advertising campaign continues to highlight how simple and intuitive it is to manage tax through the HMRC app or online.

Further information

How to register and setup HMRC online services or set up an account use the app.

Download the app and read the customer reviews from the App Store (4.8 out of 5) and Google Play (4.7 out of 5).

You can use the HMRC app to:

check your tax code, National Insurance number, and income and employment history from the past five years

view and manage Child Benefit and your State Pension forecast

access tax details, including your Unique Taxpayer Reference and income information

use tools like the tax calculator to estimate take-home pay, and check for National Insurance contribution gaps

make payments for Self Assessment, Simple Assessment, and even set payment reminders access your Help to Save account and claim refunds if you have overpaid tax

track forms and correspondence with HMRC

update personal information like your name and address

save your National Insurance number to a digital wallet

use HMRC’s digital assistant for guidance and support

All 2024 data is for the full calendar year 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024.

All 2025 data is latest data held 1 January 2025 to 30 November 2025.