More people training to teach

Trainee teacher numbers reach highest point since pandemic as government progresses towards its pledge to recruit and retain 6,500 additional teachers.

Pupils will benefit from more expert teachers next year as new figures show record numbers of people are training to teach in vital subjects including physics and computing.

The latest Initial Teacher Training (ITT) census data shows strong growth in trainee numbers, with over 32,000 talented individuals choosing teaching as a career choice - a rise of 11% on last year - and government exceeding its target on recruitment of STEM teachers for the first time since it was introduced in 2019.

Physics trainees are up 36%, computing up 44%, and maths up by 16%. In total, the data shows an increase of 21% in STEM subjects - exceeding the trainee target - with 6,700 new entrants, meaning more children will have access to high-quality, specialist teachers, and helping to deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment to recruit and retain 6,500 additional teachers by the end of this Parliament.

The figures build on the action government is taking to ensure more young people can take up STEM subjects through its reforms to the national curriculum. This includes schools being expected to work towards offering triple science GCSE as standard, alongside exploring a new qualification for 16–18-year-olds in data science and AI - helping more young people succeed in the science and tech careers that power our economy.

With thousands more people training this year than last, the figures show growing recognition that teaching offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference every day - inspiring young minds, shaping futures, and transforming lives across communities nationwide.

A recent government survey showed pay satisfaction among teachers has almost doubled in the past two years, from 20% in 2023 to 38% this year, following consecutive awards totalling almost 10%.

Getting more expert teachers into classrooms is a cornerstone of the government’s Plan for Change – to break down barriers to opportunity. Excellent teaching and high standards are essential to helping every child achieve and thrive at school, regardless of their background.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

I know first-hand the difference great teachers make – they opened up the world to me, and they do the same for children every single day. Today’s figures are further evidence of the strong progress in teacher recruitment after years of crisis, with growth in critical STEM subjects particularly encouraging as we work to give more children the skills and knowledge to succeed. It means more young people getting the expert teaching they deserve, learning from teachers who love their subject and know how to bring it alive in the classroom.

The Postgraduate Teaching Apprenticeship (PGTA) has also proven a popular and growing route into teaching. Offering a brilliant way for people to gain the hands-on skills and experience they need in the classroom from day one, helping them to become expert teachers and build a successful career in teaching.

The figures published today provide a snapshot of new entrants to teacher training courses in England for the 2025/26 training year. Most of those completing their training will be qualified to enter classrooms from September 2026.

It builds on the progress made so far to meet the government’s pledge, with over 2,300 more secondary and special school teachers in 2024/25 compared to the previous year.

This government is taking action to recruit and retain more talented teachers by restoring teaching as the highly valued profession it should be, announcing pay awards of almost 10% over two years and committing to tackling poor pupil behaviour, high workload and poor wellbeing – the things that prevent teachers from staying on and thriving.

The government continues to offer financial incentives of up to £31,000 tax-free for talented individuals to train to teach to in shortage subjects, alongside expanded Postgraduate Teaching Apprenticeship routes that allow trainees to earn while they learn.