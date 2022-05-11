More potential Post Office applicants to hear from CCRC

The CCRC is writing to a further 88 potential Post Office applicants with details of how to apply to have their convictions reviewed.

As the Horizon IT Post Office Inquiry moves to Scotland this week to hear impact statements from Scottish sub postmasters, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is preparing to write to a further 88 potential Post Office applicants in England and Wales1.

The Post Office has provided the CCRC with updated contact details for sub postmasters and counter staff in England and Wales who were convicted for fraud, theft, or false accounting. This will mean the CCRC will have written to around 260 potential applicants by the end of May.

The CCRC’s letter contains details of how to apply to the CCRC to have their conviction reviewed, and information on how to appeal directly to the Courts where a right of appeal still exists.

Currently nine individuals have asked for further details on how to appeal or apply to the CCRC as a result of the campaign.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE yesterday said:

“As the independent Public Inquiry into the Post Office Horizon system moves to Scotland, we will once again hear the devastating impact these convictions have had on the individuals concerned. “Applying to us is free and individuals do not need a lawyer to do so. There is also no time limit on applying to us. “We are determined to make sure we do all we can to raise awareness of the options open to convicted sub-postmasters and counter staff.”

To date the CCRC has referred 59 Post Office Horizon cases in England and Wales to the appeal courts.

Of those 53 have had their convictions for fraud, theft, or false accounting overturned.

The CCRC is currently considering a further 32 Post Office Horizon applications.

Further information can be found online at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/

Notes to Editors