Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
More potential Post Office applicants to hear from CCRC
The CCRC is writing to a further 88 potential Post Office applicants with details of how to apply to have their convictions reviewed.
As the Horizon IT Post Office Inquiry moves to Scotland this week to hear impact statements from Scottish sub postmasters, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is preparing to write to a further 88 potential Post Office applicants in England and Wales1.
The Post Office has provided the CCRC with updated contact details for sub postmasters and counter staff in England and Wales who were convicted for fraud, theft, or false accounting. This will mean the CCRC will have written to around 260 potential applicants by the end of May.
The CCRC’s letter contains details of how to apply to the CCRC to have their conviction reviewed, and information on how to appeal directly to the Courts where a right of appeal still exists.
Currently nine individuals have asked for further details on how to appeal or apply to the CCRC as a result of the campaign.
CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE yesterday said:
“As the independent Public Inquiry into the Post Office Horizon system moves to Scotland, we will once again hear the devastating impact these convictions have had on the individuals concerned.
“Applying to us is free and individuals do not need a lawyer to do so. There is also no time limit on applying to us.
“We are determined to make sure we do all we can to raise awareness of the options open to convicted sub-postmasters and counter staff.”
To date the CCRC has referred 59 Post Office Horizon cases in England and Wales to the appeal courts.
Of those 53 have had their convictions for fraud, theft, or false accounting overturned.
The CCRC is currently considering a further 32 Post Office Horizon applications.
Further information can be found online at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/
Notes to Editors
- The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission is responsible for independently reviewing miscarriages of justice in Scotland. It is currently reviewing several Scottish Post Office cases. For more information see www.sccrc.co.uk
- Enquiries around Scottish Horizon Post Office cases should be directed to the SCCRC. Email: info@sccrc.org.uk
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 11 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the Queen on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,400 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe or the sentence unfair.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on Twitter @ccrcupdate and Instagram the_ccrc
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/more-potential-post-office-applicants-to-hear-from-ccrc/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
CCRC offers help to potential Post Office applicants05/04/2022 12:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has written to around 170 former Post Office sub-postmasters and counter staff convicted for fraud, theft, or false accounting to offer help for those wanting to challenge their conviction.
CCRC marks 25 years of investigating miscarriages of justice04/04/2022 12:20:00
The CCRC recently (31 March) officially marked 25 years of its work finding and investigating miscarriages of justice in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
CCRC refers Youth Court indecent images convictions to Crown Court03/03/2022 12:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has decided to refer the convictions of “Mr J” to the Crown Court.
CCRC refers convictions to Crown Court due to concerns that the ‘minor’ at the time of convictions was a victim of trafficking22/02/2022 12:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has decided to refer six convictions belonging to the same man to the Crown Court.
CCRC welcomes proposal to contact subpostmasters direct18/02/2022 10:20:00
The CCRC yesterday welcomed a proposal from the Post Office for the CCRC to directly contact those subpostmasters and subpostmistresses convicted as part of the Horizon IT system failings.
CCRC appeals for more Post Office applicants to come forward16/02/2022 10:20:00
As the independent public inquiry begins into the failings of the Post Office Horizon IT system, the CCRC is urging any former subpostmasters and submistresses who believe they were wrongfully convicted to come forward.
CCRC refers case after “wrong man” convicted at court16/12/2021 12:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a sexual assault conviction from 2008 to the Crown Court, after finding compelling evidence that the person arrested at the scene, was not the same man who was later convicted at court.
CCRC referral sees another ‘Stockwell Six’ conviction quashed24/11/2021 10:15:00
Another man, wrongly convicted in the 1970’s, yesterday had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal, following a media appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) for him to come forward.
Letter to the Editor of the Sunday Times01/11/2021 15:38:00
The article “Innocent people stay in jail after case review failures” (Sunday Times, 24 October 2021) unfairly suggested that the Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) “routinely” misses “chances to investigate properly” and “failed” to uncover “vital evidence”.