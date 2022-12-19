More powers for local authorities for short-term lets, says Committee

The Built Environment Committee yesterday published a letter to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove MP, on short-term lettings.

Key points

In light of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill which creates a power to establish a registration scheme for short-term lettings, the committee calls for:

local authorities to be able to require registration of short-term lettings in their areas;

local authorities to be given power to require planning permission for new short-term lettings in their area;

short-term lettings online platforms to be more transparent in publishing data.

Further information