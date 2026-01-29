More rape victims to be given a stronger voice before prosecutors stop their cases

More rape victims across the country will have the chance to ask for a second review before their cases are stopped in court, as a landmark Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) pilot expands into three further Areas.

The first‑of‑its‑kind expedited Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) scheme has been welcomed by victims in the West Midlands, where it launched in June 2025. It builds on the current VRR scheme by giving rape and serious sexual offence (RASSO) victims an opportunity to ask for a review of a decision to stop their case before it formally ends in court.

From Monday, the pilot was expanded to CPS North West. It will extend to CPS Yorkshire and Humberside in February, and CPS Cymru‑Wales in April.

The expansion will give prosecutors more evidence towards the final evaluation of the scheme, which is already showing benefits for victims and supporting high‑quality decision making in some of the most challenging cases.

Siobhan Blake, National CPS Lead for Rape and Serious Sexual Offences, said:

“For survivors of rape and sexual offences, the possibility that their abuser may never face justice can be deeply distressing.

“Victims deserve absolute confidence that every decision is made with care and expertise. Our specialist prosecutors usually get it right first time, but when we don’t — and a case that could have continued is stopped — an apology alone can never feel like justice.

“Victims who have taken part so far have told us that simply having this option makes a positive difference.

“I’m pleased we are now expanding the pilot so we can gather the evidence we need to understand the full impact and how best to support victims.”

Solicitor General, Ellie Reeves MP, said:

“Rape and sexual assault are abhorrent, causing long-lasting physical and emotional trauma to victims. Victims who come forward deserve to know that their experiences are being heard.

“This government is committed to halving violence against women and girls and following a positive pilot in the West Midlands, I am working with CPS to roll out the victims right to review pilot to three more regions.

“This will increase routes to justice and above all, it will ensure victims are given fairness, dignity and are truly heard.”

Ben Samples, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor, CPS West Midlands, said:

“Every day, I see specialist RASSO prosecutors working tirelessly to secure justice for victims.

“Carefully reviewing the four cases that have come through this scheme has given me confidence that our early decision making is strong.

“This expansion means more victims will have the option to ask for another prosecutor to look again before a case is stopped, giving them back a measure of control taken by these terrible crimes.”

Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott, said:

“It’s encouraging to see the VRR pilot expanding further. From lived experience, I know the difference an earlier opportunity for review can make, and the learning from the West Midlands shows this clearly - survivors have said that simply having this option makes a positive difference.

“Adding this right is an important step forward. It helps build confidence in the justice system by giving victims greater control at a critical moment in their case and the chance to get the answers they deserve. The phased, evidence-led approach reflects constructive engagement and a genuine willingness to learn from what’s working. I’m proud to see this steady progress and grateful for the openness to change.”

The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales, Claire Waxman OBE, said:

"The expansion of this pilot is a vital step forward in accountability and ensuring victims’ voices are heard. Jade’s tireless campaigning has shone a light on a profound injustice, and it is thanks to her bravery in refusing to be silenced that we are seeing this progress today.

"In an ideal world, victims should never have to bear the burden of challenging CPS decisions. But when those decisions need reviewing, there must be a clear, accessible, and meaningful route to appeal. While the Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) was intended to be that safeguard, for too many survivors of rape and sexual assault, the reality is that it had serious flaws.

"This pilot changes that reality. But we must now go further and close this justice gap for good.

"That’s why I’m backing a permanent change in the law so a prosecutor’s decision cannot become a permanent barrier to justice. Crucially, we need to see this right expanded to all victims, ensuring every victim has a meaningful voice in the justice process."

What is the pilot?

Criminal cases can be stopped at any point if prosecutors decide there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. If that decision is made after a case has progressed beyond a certain point, the CPS must offer no evidence in court — resulting in an acquittal.

Under the existing VRR scheme, victims can already request a review of a decision not to charge a case. However, if the case has been begun and then stopped in court, nothing further can be done even if the second prosecutor disagrees: the only remedy is an apology.

The expedited VRR pilot changes this.

RASSO victims in participating Areas will now be told when a provisional decision is made to stop their case. They are given the opportunity to ask for a second prosecutor to review the evidence before the case formally ends.

If the second prosecutor believes the case can continue, the prosecution proceeds.

The impact so far:

This pilot has been running for 6 months in CPS West Midlands.