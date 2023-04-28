Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
More rigorous checks for fire and rescue employees
Fire and rescue authorities will be able to carry out a new level of criminal record checks for all employees, helping drive up standards and protect the public and fellow staff, under new plans announced by the government.
Currently staff are only automatically eligible for Basic Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks, however, legislation introduced on 24 April 2023 will, when passed, mean all staff will be eligible for more rigorous Standard DBS checks.
In response to the news, APCC Joint Emergency Collaboration Leads PCCs Stephen Mold and Joy Allen: “We welcome the new plans announced by government which will deliver consistency across fire and rescue authorities in making appropriate checks on employees.
“Fire and rescue employees carry out unique roles, including their day-to-day interactions with vulnerable people, because of this, it is vital safeguarding checks are carried out consistently and thoroughly across the sector.
“Having lobbied for change in this area, we hope this announcement is a positive step towards ensuring services deliver a high standard of integrity in the vital work they do. These changes will also help maintain the public’s trust in fire and rescue services.”
