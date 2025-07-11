More sections of the Tube gain high-speed mobile coverage as roll-out across network continues

Further sections of the Piccadilly line, Northern line and Victoria line in central London now have 4G and 5G coverage, helping more Londoners stay connected while they travel

Mobile coverage on the Northern line extended from Euston to Bank on the Bank branch, as well as from Balham to South Wimbledon

More stations and tunnels to go live in coming months, including King's Cross St Pancras, Green Park and further sections of the Victoria line

Customers can now stay connected via high-speed 4G and 5G on new sections of the Tube network as Transport for London (TfL) and Boldyn Networks (Boldyn) complete further installation works to expand mobile coverage on the network.

Mobile coverage has been expanded along the Northern line with the tunnelled section between Balham and South Wimbledon recently getting mobile coverage, as well as Kennington, Oval, Tooting Broadway and South Wimbledon stations. On the Victoria line, coverage is now being rolled out between Vauxhall and Pimlico. This follows coverage on the Piccadilly line and Victoria line being extended up to King's Cross St Pancras earlier this year, and the Elizabeth line achieving full 4G mobile coverage last year, enabling hundreds of thousands of customers to browse the internet and make calls while travelling along London's newest rail line.

The latest connected sections means that customers in South London travelling along the Northern line from South Wimbledon to Stockwell now have continuous coverage, with work underway to extend coverage in the tunnels down to Morden and up to Kennington by the end of summer. The Bank branch of the Northern line between Euston and Bank is receiving coverage for the first time, with more mobile networks going live along this section in the coming weeks.

In the coming months, mobile coverage will begin to be expanded along the Jubilee line, starting at Swiss Cottage and working its way along the line to link with existing coverage at Westminster. Major interchange stations such as Green Park and King's Cross St Pancras, as well as further sections of the Victoria line from Green Park to Brixton, will also start to get high-speed mobile coverage for the first time.

All four mobile network operators (Three UK, EE, Vodafone, and Virgin Media O2 (VMO2)) are taking part in the rollout, as part of the Mayor and TfL's commitment to bring mobile connectivity to the whole of London's transport network. The expanding coverage will also give TfL staff better connectivity to pass on information to support the safe and reliable running of the network. It will also host the new Emergency Services Network (ESN) which, when fully operational, will be able to give first responders immediate access to life-saving data, images and information in live situations and emergencies on the frontline.

TfL and Boldyn are working to introduce high-speed 4G and 5G mobile coverage across the whole Tube, Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and Elizabeth line network, including on the Windrush line between Highbury & Islington and New Cross. Testing was recently completed to ensure that the introduction of mobile coverage wouldn't impact the operation of the Tube network on the sub-service lines, meaning that coverage can start to be introduced to these lines later this year.

The Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "The introduction of 4G and 5G along further stretches of the Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria line means even more Londoners will now be able to stay connected on the Underground, reading, streaming or catching up with loved ones. This is yet another step towards delivering the Mayor's commitment to rolling out 4G and 5G across the whole Tube network, building a better London for everyone."

Rebecca Bissell, Director of Technology Product and Operations at TfL, said: "It's great that these new sections of the Tube, in particular in south London and the first sections of the Northern line which serve the City of London, are starting to get mobile coverage. We are committed to bringing high-speed 4G and 5G mobile coverage to the whole of the Tube network, allowing our customers to stay connected while travelling to work, shopping or socialising. Further tunnelled sections will be going live in the coming months and we are working hard to bring the benefits of being able to stay in contact while travelling through our city as quickly as possible to the rest of the network."

Brendan O'Reilly, CEO of UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks, said: "We have a shared commitment with TfL to transform the travel experience of London customers with high-quality connectivity they can rely on where they live, work and play. Every step in completing this massive project through the hundreds of people working overnight across stations is a testament of this long-term relationship to the benefit of all those living, working and visiting this wonderful city."

Boldyn Networks, one of the world's leading neutral host network providers, was awarded a 20-year concession by TfL in June 2021 to deliver high speed mobile connectivity across the entire London Underground network. Boldyn is also installing a fibre backbone across the capital to improve connectivity both above and below ground, bringing wide reaching socio-economic benefits to local businesses and communities.

For more information, please visit tfl.gov.uk/get-online.

Notes to editors

List of below-ground London Underground and Elizabeth line stations where mobile coverage is now available:

Central line - Shepherds Bush, Holland Park, Notting Hill Gate (Central line only), Queensway, Lancaster Gate, Marble Arch, Bond Street (Central and Elizabeth line only) Oxford Circus (Central line only), Tottenham Court Road, Holborn, Chancery Lane, St Pauls, Bank (Central line only)

Northern line - Hampstead, Belsize Park, Chalk Farm, Highgate, Archway, Tufnell Park, Kentish Town, Camden Town, Mornington Crescent, Euston (Charing Cross Branch), Angel, Warren Street (Northern line only), Goodge Street, Tottenham Court Road, Leicester Square, Charing Cross, Embankment, Kennington, Oval, Clapham North, Clapham Common, Clapham South, Tooting Bec, Tooting Broadway, Colliers Wood, South Wimbledon

Elizabeth line - Paddington, Bond Street, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon, Liverpool Street (Elizabeth line only), Whitechapel, Canary Wharf, Woolwich

Jubilee line - Westminster, Waterloo (Jubilee line only) Southwark, London Bridge (Jubilee line only), Bermondsey, Canada Water, Canary Wharf, North Greenwich

Piccadilly line - Russell Square, Holborn, Covent Garden, Piccadilly Circus, Hyde Park Corner

Bakerloo line - Piccadilly Circus, Charing Cross, Embankment

It is vital that everyone shows respect and consideration for one another when travelling on London's transport network. If customers are listening to music or watching content while on the move, they are reminded to please consider others and use headphones to ensure everyone can enjoy their journey.

TfL encourages customers to report incidents wherever possible on the Underground by texting British Transport Police on 61016 or via the free BTP Railway Guardian app. Certain mobile service providers may issue a small charge to text 61016. Customers should always call 999 in an emergency. To find out more visit btp.police.uk and https://tfl.gov.uk/travel-information/safety/staying-safe

Work to deliver mobile coverage across the whole Tube network will continue throughout 2025 and 2026 to fully introduce coverage within stations and tunnels. The work during 2026 will be primarily on some sections outside of Central London, sections of the Circle and District line where a number of stations already have limited mobile coverage due to being closer to the surface, as well as where smaller tunnelled sections need to be treated individually.