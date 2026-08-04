More students to save from September as changes to 16-17 Saver railcard come in

From 17 August 2026, 16-17 Saver railcards will be valid for a full year from the purchase date and will not expire when the holder turns 18.

more students aged 16 to 18 to benefit from half-price rail fares from this September, helping them on their commutes to school, college or training

the 16-17 Saver railcard will now be valid for a full year from purchase rather than expiring when card holders turn 18, which prevented over 70,000 young people accessing the 50% discount last year alone

move is one of the ways the government is putting passengers first ahead of the creation of Great British Railways and follows the freezing of rail fares and expansion of tap-in, tap-out technology

Thousands more young people are set to get half-price travel as the government extends eligibility for railcards for those still in education or training in time for the new academic year.

From 17 August 2026, 16-17 Saver railcards will be valid for a full year from the date of purchase, rather than expiring when the holder turns 18. Previous rules meant over 70,000 students annually were left on average £175 worse off than their peers as they lost out on the maximum discount available.

Transport costs can be a barrier for young people entering the workplace and so expanding access to discounted rail fares, alongside the £2 bus fare cap recently announced by the Prime Minister for England from next year, will help more young people access opportunities.

The 16-17 Saver’s expiry rules will now align with other railcards, making life’s essentials more affordable and supporting teenagers through the crucial years when they’re accessing education, training or work.

The Rail Minister, Lord Peter Hendy, yesterday said:

This kind of common-sense change is exactly what passengers should expect from the railway. I’m proud that this change will support young people and their families to lower the cost of travel at a critical time for teenagers, whether they’re pursuing further education, vocational pathways or getting their footing in the jobs market. Making travel fairer and more affordable is central to the vision for Great British Railways. By delivering simpler fares and putting passengers first, we’re creating a railway that’s easier to use, better value for money and focused on meeting the everyday needs of the people who rely on it.

These changes come alongside a raft of fare and ticketing reforms ahead of the introduction of Great British Railways (GBR). Contactless options like pay-as-you-go and trials of innovative digital ticketing are being expanded outside of London to Manchester, Yorkshire and the East and West Midlands, while plans are underway to develop a GBR website and app that will act as a one-stop shop for passengers to buy tickets, check train times and claim Delay Repay.

The revised rules bring the 16-17 Saver into line with other youth railcards. Under the 26-30 railcard, passengers can already buy the day before a holder’s 31st birthday and it remains valid for a full year.

Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and CEO, Rail Delivery Group, yesterday said:

The extension of the 16-17 Saver’s validity demonstrates the rail industry’s commitment to offering better value fares and delivering a more joined-up railway for customers. By enabling customers who turn 18 during their academic year to receive a full year of savings from the date of purchase, we’re ensuring that young people can continue to benefit from 50% off rail travel throughout this important stage of their education. Whether it’s getting to school or college, seeing friends or exploring new places, this change provides greater flexibility and more opportunities to make the most of their journeys.

Kaynat Ahmad, National Union of Students’ Vice President Further Education, yesterday said:

The 16-17 Saver is essential for young people reliant on trains to get to college, work or training. Allowing young people to access the savings past their 18th birthday will ease the financial pressures that commuting brings – whether that is money back into the pockets of young people and their families or preventing someone from being forced to drop out. Opportunity should never be defined by what is affordable but, too often, transport costs have been a barrier to education, employment and training for young people. With the extension of the 16-17 Saver, alongside the £2 capped bus fares, we welcome this government’s commitment to addressing the challenges that young people are facing right now.

Read how the Department for Transport calculated the £175 average saving figure.

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