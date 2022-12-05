Welsh Government
More support available in schools for Welsh learning
The Education and Welsh Language Minister Jeremy Miles has announced free Welsh lessons will be extended to the entire education workforce, including non-teaching staff for the first time. Alongside this, a new framework for Welsh in English medium schools has been published, underlining how the language is integral to the new Curriculum for Wales.
Every day in classrooms across Wales the Welsh language is celebrated and spoken, helping children develop an understanding of our language and of the cultures of Wales.
The new framework has been developed by teachers for teachers. It is designed to help schools develop their understanding of what to teach, as well as their understanding of progression in learning Welsh. It can be used by schools as they design their curriculum and assessment to help identify the knowledge, skills, experiences, and dispositions that will be central.
To support the framework, free Welsh lessons will be available for the education workforce, to include teaching and all non-teaching staff. A sabbatical course is also available for teachers to learn or improve their Welsh.
People can access free training provision via (Cymraeg Gweithlu Addysg | Dysgu Cymraeg). Since the scheme opened in September 400 people have already signed up and taking part in either community based or on-line self-study courses.
Access to free taster courses and learning resources are also available.
A Hwb playlist has also been developed to highlight resources that are currently available to support learning and teaching Welsh in English medium education.
The Minister for Welsh Language and Education, Jeremy Miles recently visited Olchfa Comprehensive to see first-hand how they are using the new framework for Welsh in English medium education.
During the visit the Minister joined a year 7 Welsh lesson and was treated to a rendition of 'Yma o Hyd' by the school’s vocal group.
Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, said:
We want everyone to enjoy using the Welsh language and gain confidence in speaking it.
Cymraeg belongs to us all, whether we sing the national anthem, speak a few words, or use it regularly in our daily lives, it is part of our identity as a nation. The ambition is that everyone learning in a school in Wales is supported to enjoy using Welsh, to make continuous progress in learning Welsh and to have the confidence and language skills so they can choose to use Welsh beyond the classroom. The new framework provides guidance for schools to effectively develop Welsh as part of their curriculum. Olchfa Comprehensive school is a good example of how Cymraeg is enhancing the learning experiences of learners at an English medium school.
We are ambitious for our language and I am pleased to be able to extend the offer of free Welsh lessons to all school staff, providing an opportunity for more staff members to learn a new skill and support the development of Cymraeg in English medium schools.
