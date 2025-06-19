More support for care-experienced young people

Children (Care, Care Experience and Services Planning) Bill published.

Legislative proposals to improve the experiences of children and young people in Scotland’s care system have been published in a Bill introduced to Parliament.

The Children (Care, Care Experience and Services Planning) (Scotland) Bill proposes extending the aftercare support currently available for 16-to-26 year olds who were in care on their 16th birthday to those who had left care before that point – including providing help with accommodation, education, employment and wellbeing.

If passed by Parliament, the legislation would also secure for people with care experience a right to access lifelong advocacy services, ensuring their voices are better heard throughout their care journey.

Minister for Children, Young People and the Promise Natalie Don-Innes said:

“This Bill puts the needs and rights of care-experienced children and young people at the heart of our care system. “By aiming to provide a legal right to access advocacy and expanding aftercare support, we are responding directly to what people with care experience have told us they need. “This legislation marks a crucial step forward in keeping The Promise by 2030. It will ensure children and young people receive the compassionate and considerate care they need throughout their care journey, so that they grow up loved, safe, and respected. “I look forward to working closely with MSPs across parties in the months ahead to advance this Bill and ensure we meet our collective pledge to The Promise.”

The Bill, which will now be scrutinised by MSPs, aims to support smoother transitions between children's and adult services by establishing tripartite accountability between local councils, NHS boards, and integration joint boards for children's services planning.

The legislation includes proposed reforms of the Children's Hearings system so it continues to meet the needs of children and families.

It also aims to improve professional recognition of foster carers with a proposed national register to help enhance the quality of placements, alongside taking steps to remove profit from care.

The Scottish Government will also develop new guidance with partners on the language of care to reduce stigma and improve how services communicate with those who have experience of care.

This work will build on the improvements already made for care-experienced children and young people since Scotland first pledged to ‘Keep The Promise’ in 2020.

Background

The Scottish Government has introduced the Children (Care, Care Experience and Services Planning) (Scotland) Bill to the Scottish Parliament following extensive consultation and engagement, including with people with care experience and representative organisations. Engagement with stakeholders will continue throughout the Parliamentary process.

The most recent Promise Oversight Board report found Scotland is still on track to Keep the Promise by 2030.