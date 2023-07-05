Scottish Government
|Printable version
More support for crofters
Improving energy efficiency of croft homes.
Scotland’s crofters will get help with high energy costs through new grant funding to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.
Through an extension to the Scottish Government's Croft House Grant, crofters can now apply for grants of up to £38,000 towards the costs of home improvements which will help them save energy - such as loft or wall insulation, new zero direct emissions heating systems or upgraded windows and doors.
The grant scheme supports crofters to improve their homes, or build new homes - allowing them to maximise the full potential of their crofts and to retain and attract people to remote and rural communities.
Over the past year, the Scottish Government has awarded over £1 million in grant funding to help crofters across Scotland build and improve their homes.
Minister for Energy and the Environment Gillian Martin said:
“The climate emergency and energy crisis has highlighted the need for energy efficiency improvements to existing housing stocks. There are approximately 21,400 crofts in Scotland, and many of these have existing houses which have not been built to the high energy efficiency standards required today.
“Crofting plays such an important part in the long-term sustainability of our rural and island areas. And crofters in remote and rural areas are disproportionately affected by high energy costs and the cost of living. Until now the UK Government has provided no targeted to these households and businesses, who need it the most.
“At a time when costs are rising, I hope that the introduction of energy efficiency measures to the Croft House Grant will help support people to continue to live and work in these remote and often fragile communities.
“This government has a track record of investing to improve croft housing. Since January 2007, over £24.4 million in Croft House Grant payments have helped to build and improve over 1,100 croft homes.”
Background
Croft House Grant (ruralpayments.org)
In the National Development Plan for Crofting, published in March 2021, the Scottish Government committed to continuing to invest in works that improve the energy efficiency of current and future croft homes.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/more-support-for-crofters/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Health Secretary marks 75th anniversary of the NHS05/07/2023 14:20:00
Staff thanked for their efforts and dedication.
Improving animal welfare standards05/07/2023 10:05:00
Licensing for businesses such as dog walkers, canine fertility services and dog groomers is being considered to improve animal welfare standards.
Scottish Welfare Fund: action plan04/07/2023 15:05:00
Sets out improvements to the way crisis support is delivered in Scotland.
Further investment in cancer support services04/07/2023 12:05:00
A partnership to support cancer patients and their families to deal with the financial, emotional and physical health effects of the disease is to be extended with a further investment of £9 million.
Record pay award for NHS workers04/07/2023 10:05:00
Biggest pay uplift since devolution for senior medical and dental staff.
Scotland’s fallen footballing heroes remembered04/07/2023 09:05:00
The role played by professional footballers, and the many others who served at the Battle of the Somme, has been marked at a ceremony in France.
Encouraging Fair Work03/07/2023 15:05:00
Applicants for public sector grants must support better pay and conditions for workers in order to qualify, under new strengthened criteria which has come into force.
The Elizabeth Sword03/07/2023 13:05:00
His Majesty King Charles III will be presented with a new sword as Scotland marks the Coronation in Edinburgh this week.