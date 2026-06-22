More support for families with childcare costs

£15 million to help low-income households pay for childcare.

Third sector organisations across Scotland are being invited to apply for a grant as part of a new £15 million Childcare Support Fund to help low-income families manage the cost of childcare.

The fund will provide short-term, flexible childcare through registered childcare providers, supporting families living in, or at risk of, poverty. This will ease the financial pressures of childcare costs which can act as a barrier to employment, training or learning.

The new fund is one of a range of measures set out in the Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan, Bringing Hope, Building Futures, which will help drive further progress in eradicating child poverty.

This one-year fund is designed to top up existing support – rather than replace current entitlements such as free childcare hours and Universal Credit childcare payments.

Minister for Children, Young People and The Promise Siobhian Brown recently said:

"Every family deserves the security of knowing their child is well cared for, but for too many low-income families the cost of childcare creates real pressure at already difficult times. “The Childcare Support Fund will help families who are struggling with childcare costs at difficult times – such as a change in job or family circumstances, to support access to training, or during a major life event like bereavement or illness. “Organisations which are successful in applying for grants will support families to find the right childcare and help cover the cost. The fund is open to help families with children aged from nine months to the end of primary school. “I would urge relevant third sector organisations to apply, and I look forward to seeing this funding reach the families who need it most over the coming months. “By the end of this Parliament we will be delivering a brand new offer of childcare for families 52 weeks a year. This will reduce the cost burden and ensure our childcare system is flexible to suit family life.”

Background

Applications are open to third sector organisations that can demonstrate the capacity and capability to deliver at pace during the 2026-27 financial year. The fund will complement, not duplicate, existing childcare entitlements and financial support including the 1,140 hours early learning and childcare entitlement and the childcare element of Universal Credit.

The application window closes at midnight on 9 July 2026.

A webinar for third sector organisations and local authorities will be held shortly after the fund opens to support awareness and answer questions from potential applicants.

Successful applicants are expected to be notified in late July 2026, with funding beginning to flow to families over the summer.

Childcare Support Fund: how to apply – gov.scot