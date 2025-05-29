More support for neurodivergent children in mainstream schools

Around 300,000 children across 1,200 primary schools to benefit from earlier and better neurodiversity support.

Around 300,000 children, including those with conditions such as autism, ADHD, and dyslexia, will be better supported to achieve and thrive as the government expands successful programme to help boost attendance and behaviour.

Backed by £9.5 million in government funding, the Partnership for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) programme – which supports neurodiverse students by training teachers to identify and better meet their needs and improves parental engagement – will be extended for another year across a further 1,200 schools.

One in seven children are estimated to be neurodiverse, and a lack of specialist training and awareness to support them means they often face bullying, higher rates of suspensions due to challenging behaviour, absence, and poor mental health.

The positive impact of the PINs programme is already being seen in 1,600 primary schools which have previously taken part, with staff reporting increased attendance, improved behaviour, and better pupil wellbeing – which in turn benefits the entire school community.

It ensures mainstream primary schools are more inclusive, enabling more children with SEN to thrive with their peers, meaning special schools can cater to those with the most complex needs - in line with the Government’s vision for a reformed SEND system as part of its Plan for Change.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

The impact on life chances when there is a lack of appropriate support for neurodivergent children can be devastating. We want a different future for children with SEND: inclusive and tailored to meet their needs, so everyone has the chance to achieve and thrive, and excellence is for every child. As part of our Plan for Change, we are determined to fix the broken SEND system and restore the trust of parents by ensuring schools have the tools to better identify and support children before issues escalate to crisis point.

Some neurodivergent children are highly sensitive to loud noises or bright lights, leading to sensory overload which makes it difficult to learn, while others have difficulty understanding social cues or communication, leading to feelings of isolation.

Others can find skills such as managing time difficult, impacting their ability to complete tasks, and some may experience hyperactivity or difficulties with emotional regulation, which make behaviour challenging. On top of this, some pupils ‘mask’, which can lead to increased anxiety and burnout.

Through the PINS programme, specialist education and health professionals provide vital training to school staff to better identify conditions and access interventions tailored to their specific needs, and to better understand how to interact with neurodivergent children in a supportive way.

Schools are also expected to host termly meetings with parents and carers, allowing them to feedback on the school’s approach to supporting children’s needs, increasing parental confidence.

Carfield Primary School in Yorkshire received support from a speech and language team and occupational therapist through the PINS programme which helped teachers better identify and support children’s needs.

They now open the school gates earlier and stagger their lunch time for pupils to ensure there is a calmer, more regulated school environment to avoid overstimulation. Plus, each child has a profile for teachers to understand their individualised needs.

Parent at the school, Abi Olajide, said:

My son was finding some aspects of school difficult and I felt isolated until I was invited to a parents’ forum which made me feel like I wasn’t alone and we were in it together. We got the opportunity to encourage one another as parents and better learn how to support our children’s needs. My son’s class teacher is marvellous and is always giving updates on how he’s getting on. Before PINs, I didn’t know what to do but now the school and parents are all linked up and work in partnership. My son has improved in reading and in his enjoyment of school and he is starting to have better relationships with his peers. I feel really grateful for PINs because of all the support my son is getting, and how well he is now doing at school.

Bethan Arthur, SENCO and Deputy Head Teacher at the school, said:

We have seen a massive improvement in the schools’ relationship with parents and a significant improvement in children’s attendance – from 93% to 95%, which has been supported by engaging with the PINS programme.

Tom Cahill, National Director for learning disability and autism at NHS England, said:

It is fantastic news that thousands more neurodivergent children are to be better supported to thrive in mainstream primary schools. I visited a PINS primary school and saw first hand how health professionals can support schools in meeting the needs of neurodivergent children - I heard from parents who appreciated the support without the need for diagnoses or waiting lists. Effective partnerships between local NHS systems, local authorities, schools and parent carer forums allows schools to access specialist health professionals to provide advice and training. Strengthening relationships between schools and parent carers ultimately leads to improved children’s experiences at school and provides us with a blueprint for the future.

Sarah Clarke and Jo Harrison, Directors and Co-Chairs of the National Network of Parent Carer Forums said:

The PINS programme has been an inspiring initiative, bringing together educators, health professionals, and parents to ensure neurodivergent children receive the support they need in their local schools. Through close collaboration with families and Parent Carer Forums, the programme has strengthened communication and mutual understanding between schools and families, leading to reduced isolation for those with SEND and improved access to additional support services. This collective effort has created a powerful network of expertise dedicated to improving outcomes for all neurodivergent children.

The Government established its Neurodivergence “Task and Finish Group”, led by Professor Karen Guldberg, which brings together a group of experts to drive understanding of how to improve inclusivity and expertise in mainstream schools, in a way that works for neurodivergent children and young people.

Professor Karen Guldberg, the Chair of the Neurodivergence Task and Finish Group, said:

I welcome the expansion of the Partnerships for Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) programme. It focuses on strengthening the knowledge, understanding and skills of those who support neurodiverse children and young people in mainstream schools. It is an excellent example of strong partnership work between education, health and parent carers to meet the needs of neurodiverse children and young people.

This comes as £740 million has been invested to encourage councils to create more specialist places in mainstream schools, driving inclusivity and enabling more children to achieve and thrive at their local school.

