More support for students and Further and Higher Education institutions
Increased financial support for students and an additional £20 million investment are part of package of support for the further and higher education sectors.
To help more people access and participate in higher education and support students facing continued cost of living pressures, the Minister for Higher and Further Education has today (4th December 2024) announced an 1.6% increase to student maintenance support for eligible part-time and full-time undergraduate students from Wales, both new and continuing students, for the 2025 to 2026 academic year. The maximum amount of support for postgraduate masters and postgraduate doctoral study will also increase by 1.6%. Additionally, grants for those with dependants and those with a disability will also increase by 1.6%.
The Welsh Government offers the most generous student living costs support for full-time undergraduates in the UK, with the highest levels of non-repayable grant support provided to those most in need. Welsh students on average repay less than their English counterparts.
The Minister has also announced an additional £20 million for Medr to support further and higher education. This includes £10m to support teaching and learning, research, widening access and change management in universities, and £10 million will be given to further education colleges to cover costs of increased demand and learner support.
In recognition of the increased costs of higher education provision and to provide additional funding to Welsh Universities and to help ensure they remain viable and competitive, the cap on the maximum amount undergraduate students choosing to study in Wales can be charged will increase to £9,535 from £9,250, in line with England. This decision will not affect the amount of money available to students whilst they study. The tuition fee loan will also increase up to £9,535. The partial write-off of student debt up to £1,500 when a student begins repaying their loans will continue. This is unique to Welsh students, no matter where they study.
The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Vikki Howells said:
Living costs should not be a barrier to studying at university and I am proud that Wales has always offered our students the most generous financial support in the UK. Welsh Government remains committed to supporting people to invest in their future and ensure that everyone, no matter their background, can access and participate in higher education so we can raise skills for the future of the Welsh economy.
The decision to raise tuition fees was difficult but necessary to ensure Welsh higher education institutions remain competitive with those in other parts of the UK. I want to be clear that this small increase in fees should not dissuade anyone from Wales considering applying for university next year. An increase in fees will not increase the upfront cost of university for students. Nor will it increase their monthly repayments as graduates.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-support-students-and-further-and-higher-education-institutions
