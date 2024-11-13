Scottish Government
|Printable version
More support for the delivery of new homes
New Housing Planning Hub to unlock development sites.
Actions to help planning authorities will increase the speed of approvals, deliver more new homes and grow the number of planners.
A new Housing Planning Hub will increase the rate at which homes with planning permission are delivered, stimulating Scotland’s housing supply and supporting economic growth. Three times the number of current student bursaries will also be made available to encourage more future planners and address staff shortages.
On average 29,000 homes have been given planning permission in Scotland every year [Competition and Markets Authority - Housebuilding market study], more than the 25,000 industry experts are calling for. The Housing Planning Hub will tackle the reasons for delays, which include waits on decisions for major developments, lengthy negotiations of section 75 agreements, funding issues, or policy requirements to address issues such as flooding or biodiversity.
Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee outlined the actions to Parliament yesterday. He said:
“Planning has not created the housing emergency, but it can help us to find solutions to the challenges we are facing.
“The Scottish Government is focused on working with partner organisations to identify how our planning system can help to provide these solutions.
“This decisive and properly targeted action, based on evidence, will provide more homes and better places for people to live in.”
Background
- The Housing Planning Hub will be operational in early 2025. This will complement the Planning Hub for Hydrogen developments announced as part of the Programme for Government in September - Boosting Scotland’s planning system
- The costs and staffing of the Housing Planning Hub will be met by the Scottish Government. The Hub will see officials working collaboratively with local authorities and industry partners where there is mutual agreement.
- The 2025/26 bursaries will be available for post-graduate study at the Planning Schools in Heriot-Watt, Dundee or Glasgow Universities. Access to internships and industry placements will also be facilitated by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI).
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/more-support-for-the-delivery-of-new-homes/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Responding to bullying in schools13/11/2024 15:20:00
New guidance focuses on ‘prevention, response and inclusivity’.
Driving progress on global climate financing13/11/2024 14:20:00
Investment to support just resilience projects.
Social Security (Scotland) Act 2018 - Progress Report: 2023 to 202412/11/2024 10:05:00
This report is published under Sections 20 and 87 of the Social Security (Scotland) Act 2018 to provide an annual update on the delivery of the Scottish social security system.
Scotland' Redress Scheme: progress updates - November 202411/11/2024 15:05:00
Update on developments with Scotland's Redress Scheme.
Skills Recognition Scotland (SRS) pilot: learning insights11/11/2024 12:05:00
Report undertaken to gather high level insights on the process including its strengths and key learnings for any future work.
Women's health plan 2021 to 2024: final report08/11/2024 15:05:00
Plan to improve health outcomes and health services for all women and girls in Scotland. This final report provides a summary of the progress made on delivering the Plan over the past three years.
Wood burning stoves to be permitted in new homes08/11/2024 12:05:00
Wood-burning stoves, bioenergy and peat heating will now be permitted in new homes and buildings following a review of the New Build Heat Standard commissioned by ministers earlier this year.
Acting Net Zero Secretary at COP2908/11/2024 10:15:00
Scotland to continue influencing on global climate action
Education workforce – health and wellbeing support: report findings and recommendations07/11/2024 13:05:00
Findings and recommendations of a five-month project into how the wellbeing of the education workforce is currently being supported . It also sets out recommendations for next steps to begin to develop a comprehensive, consistent offer of wellbeing.