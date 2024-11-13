More support for the delivery of new homes

New Housing Planning Hub to unlock development sites.

Actions to help planning authorities will increase the speed of approvals, deliver more new homes and grow the number of planners.

A new Housing Planning Hub will increase the rate at which homes with planning permission are delivered, stimulating Scotland’s housing supply and supporting economic growth. Three times the number of current student bursaries will also be made available to encourage more future planners and address staff shortages.

On average 29,000 homes have been given planning permission in Scotland every year [Competition and Markets Authority - Housebuilding market study], more than the 25,000 industry experts are calling for. The Housing Planning Hub will tackle the reasons for delays, which include waits on decisions for major developments, lengthy negotiations of section 75 agreements, funding issues, or policy requirements to address issues such as flooding or biodiversity.

Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee outlined the actions to Parliament yesterday. He said:

“Planning has not created the housing emergency, but it can help us to find solutions to the challenges we are facing. “The Scottish Government is focused on working with partner organisations to identify how our planning system can help to provide these solutions. “This decisive and properly targeted action, based on evidence, will provide more homes and better places for people to live in.”

Background