More than 1 million older people urged to get respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine
The NHS is urging around 1.3 million older people who have not yet had the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine to get jabbed, as health service chiefs warn it is “not just a winter illness”.
Invites are being sent this week to people not yet vaccinated against RSV who are aged 75-79 or turned 80 after 1 September 2024, encouraging them to book an appointment with their GP.
RSV spreads all year round and affects the airways and lungs, and for older adults can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia or other life-threatening conditions.
On 1 September, the NHS started vaccinating people against RSV for the first time in its history and staff across the country have been working hard since then to reach as many eligible people as possible – with nearly 1.5 million getting the vaccine, including more than 1.3 million aged 75-80.
The vaccine will reduce the risk of severe symptoms and only one dose is needed.
A study in the Lancet found the first season of vaccination could prevent up to 2,500 hospital admissions, 15,000 GP visits and 60,000 RSV illnesses in older adults.
Pregnant women are also eligible for the vaccine from 28 weeks onwards, as RSV is a leading cause of infant mortality, with nearly 150,000 women being vaccinated since September. Women can speak to their maternity service or GP practice.
The NHS has also delivered 18.4 million flu vaccinations this winter, and 9.8 million COVID-19 jabs.
Steve Russell, NHS National Director for Vaccinations and Screening, yesterday said:
“RSV is not just a winter illness. We see cases increase in winter but it can occur all year round and can make older people seriously ill, so it is vital everyone eligible gets vaccinated – which is why are now working hard to reach anyone who hasn’t yet been jabbed and urging them to book an appointment.
“Vaccines for RSV, COVID-19 and flu protect you against different respiratory infections so it’s important you have each vaccine when you are offered them.
“I would encourage everyone we contact in the coming days, or anyone who has previously been invited but hasn’t yet taken up the offer, to get the RSV vaccine as soon as possible by contacting your GP. It could prevent you developing a severe illness like pneumonia and even save your life.”
Dr Conall Watson, Consultant Epidemiologist, UK Health Security Agency, yesterday said:
“RSV can be severe in older people, causing serious lung infections like pneumonia and flare-ups of existing conditions. If you’re eligible, there is good evidence it will help give you protection – speak with your GP practice about getting the jab.”
More information on RSV symptoms and vaccination is available on the nhs.uk website.
