More than £1.1 billion investment to boost growth, jobs and skills in UK’s coastal towns and cities

Funding will help businesses and academia develop real-life technology that reduces carbon emissions from shipping.

government announces £448 million at London International Shipping Week to slash emissions from shipping, cementing the UK as a clean energy superpower and breaking down barriers to opportunity in coastal communities, as part of the Plan for Change

comes as £700 million of private investment unveiled, which will turbocharge growth, innovation and jobs across the country

London International Shipping Week – a flagship event on the global maritime calendar – brings government and industry leaders together to power innovation, boost skills, create jobs and drive growth across the sector

Coastal communities across the UK are set to benefit from over £1.1 billion in joint government and industry investment for the maritime sector, which will unlock growth and jobs, including in the engineering, green technology and construction sectors.

Set to be announced on the first day (15 September 2025) of London International Shipping Week (LISW), the funding includes £700 million of private investment for major UK ports and leading industry players, as well as £448 million of public investment to reduce emissions from UK shipping.

The almost half a billion pounds will bolster the government’s UK SHORE programme, which supports the research and development of new clean maritime technologies and fuels, including electric, hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, wind power and more.

Previous projects have included electric chargepoints at UK ports for vessels developed by Aqua Superpower and smart technology developed by Waterwhelm which can produce hydrogen from recycled wastewater to generate electricity. UK SHORE funding has already delivered £240 million to over 200 projects across the country, some of which are now in active use and have supported 750 jobs so far.

This new funding will be allocated to projects in due course.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:

Today’s £1.1 billion boost for the maritime industry will supercharge growth and jobs in our coastal towns and cities – making the UK one of the best places in the world to invest. We’re committing almost half a billion to cut carbon emissions from shipping – steering us towards net zero by 2050 and cementing Britain’s place as a clean energy superpower through our Plan for Change.

As part of the UK SHORE programme, the government provides funding to businesses and academia, enabling them to take forward innovative, green projects and leverage further investment from the private sector to deliver real-life technology, which reduces carbon emissions from shipping.

Today, the newly appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport, Keir Mather, will visit Cammell Laird dry dock at Birkenhead in Liverpool to see how £3.6 million of previous UK SHORE funding has driven a further £3.6 million in private investment for the installation of a zero-emission electric shore power system.

This system allows vessels at the site to plug into an electric grid source and run emission-free while docked, similarly to how electric vehicles plug into chargers to restore their battery. Cammel Laird estimates that once fully operational, the system aims to save the equivalent of the average annual fuel consumption of 20,000 cars and support 15 jobs.

David McGinley, Group Chief Executive Officer at APCL Group, said:

APCL Group is delighted to welcome the new Minister for Maritime. APCL Group is a critical supplier to the government, and as such, the meeting provides an opportunity to showcase the current shipbuilding and ship repair projects at our Birkenhead facility. APCL is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the MoD, the Royal Navy and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, with the Group supporting 100% of the RFA fleet. We will also showcase APCL Cammell Laird’s brand new state of the art shore to ship power technology, a £7 million project that has been part-funded by a £3.5 million grant from the Department for Transport’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 4 (CMDC4).

Another success story includes Aqua Superpower, which, through almost £6 million UK SHORE funding, has successfully installed a network of chargepoints across the South Coast of England and London. The project estimates the network could reduce emissions by up to 2,800 tonnes of CO2 per year with 8 75 kW chargers in full operation. Following UK SHORE funding, Aqua Superpower have successfully expanded, building local charging networks spanning 59 sites across Europe and the United States.

This is alongside £3.3 million for FastRig wingsails, built in Scotland by Smart Green Shipping, which can reduce fuel and emissions on vessels by up to 40% a year.

Overall, previous maritime decarbonisation funding has delivered over £110 million in direct private investment and benefitted over 500 UK companies, including 250 SMEs. This enables the UK to continue charting a course to carbon free shipping by 2050, while supporting skilled green jobs, breaking down barriers to opportunity for workers across the country.

The government has also been working closely with industry to facilitate greater investment in UK ports, supporting jobs, skills and innovation and centring Britain as a global hub for international shipping.

As part of this work, Peel Ports has today announced £300 million for its Liverpool, Hunterston and Great Yarmouth ports, while NatPower Marine has unveiled £250 million for shore side power, which is estimated to support over 2,000 skilled jobs in engineering, construction and green technology services across the UK, particularly within local port communities. Furthermore, the Port of Tyne’s £150 million North Side development site could potentially create up to 12,000 jobs in offshore wind and manufacturing.

To further propel prosperity for ports, the government will complete a revised national policy statement, covering England and Milford Haven in Wales, to help ports save time and money on planning applications to expand sites, opening up jobs and opportunities in coastal communities.

Proposals aim to streamline the planning process for ports in England and expedite planning applications by more clearly outlining the needs for port facilities and how to design applications to avoid process delays.

Claudio Veritiero, CEO, Peel Ports Group, said:

Peel Ports Group has invested £1.5 billion over the past decade, future-proofing our operations, strengthening vital supply chains and creating hundreds of jobs across the regions where we operate. Looking ahead, we plan to invest a further £1 billion over the next 5 years, with projects already underway that include new port-centric warehousing, steel and metals facilities and major upgrades at key ports. These developments underline our long-term commitment to building capacity and efficiency across our network, while supporting growth and productivity in the wider UK economy.

Matt Beeton, CEO at the Port of Tyne, said:

Accelerating offshore wind, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing is a national priority and requires decisive action. Boosted by Industrial Strategy Zone status, our 230-acre North-side expansion to the Tyne clean energy park will help the UK execute its 2030 clean power target. Located close to emerging North Sea wind arrays, this nationally strategic site offers deep-water access and a major development footprint to enable the creation of world-class infrastructure to support a growing supply chain offering.

Stefano D.M. Sommadossi, CEO of NatPower Marine, said:

We are investing over £250 million in the UK over the next 5 years to accelerate the rollout of shore power infrastructure – a game-changer for both the maritime industry and our coastal communities. This investment is more than just ports and cables – it’s about people and prosperity. The overall programme is expected to create over 2,000 skilled jobs, particularly within local port communities. These are real jobs with long-term benefits, embedded in regions that need investment the most. We stand ready to work closely with government to accelerate this innovation in maritime energy transition even further.

Outside of investment in ports and maritime infrastructure, the government also recognises the importance of the cruise industry to the UK economy, which contributes £5.8 billion and supports 60,000 jobs.

As such, the department is launching the UK cruise growth plan during LISW, which includes commitments from government and the cruise industry, to further support the sector by securing continued private investment for growth, benefitting the UK economy, UK ports and coastal communities.

LISW will run from 15 to 19 September 2025 and is one of the biggest maritime events in the world, bringing together industry leaders from around the globe to drive forward investment, planning and networking opportunities in global shipping.

To launch the week, Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, will ring the bell at the London Stock Exchange. The Transport Secretary and Maritime Minister will attend several key events during the week where they will champion UK shipping on the international stage and showcase the UK as a global hub for growth, investment, skills and jobs.

Aviation, maritime and technology media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000