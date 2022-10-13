Scottish Government
More than 1.3 million winter vaccines delivered
Most vulnerable protected against COVID-19 and flu.
Over a million vaccines have been delivered to protect against the latest strains of flu and COVID-19 in the latest efforts to relieve pressure on the NHS over winter.
Frontline healthcare staff and the country’s most vulnerable have been immunised at speed – with 80.2% of all care home residents being fully vaccinated since the rollout began in September.
The next groups in line for their vaccines – over 65s and those at high-risk – are receiving a scheduled appointment and 50-64 year olds will soon be invited to book an appointment. Anyone who has missed an appointment can reschedule through the NHS Inform online booking portal.
The COVID-19 vaccine is being given at the same time as the flu jab where possible, and so far 94% of those invited have had both at the same appointment. Over two million Scots will be offered both vaccines over the next three months – a pace that aims to maintain Scotland’s place as a leading nation on vaccine uptake.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf yesterday said:
“This impressive uptake is testament to the frontline staff who got us through the pandemic and continue to protect our population and NHS from the threats that winter brings.
“Scotland remains steadfast in the effort to protect everyone – continuing the huge success of the vaccination programme since it was first rolled out in December 2020.
“COVID-19 has not gone away and I call on everyone to take up the offer of a booster as soon as their invitation arrives to protect themselves, their families and the NHS.”
1,369,270 COVID-19 and flu vaccines have been delivered since the winter vaccine programme launched.
Both new bivalent vaccines, which target Omicron and the original variant of COVID-19, are being deployed alongside existing vaccines, though the vaccination individuals receive will depend on age and vaccine availability. Both the current and new bivalent vaccines provide good protection from severe illness and hospitalisation from known COVID-19 variants.
