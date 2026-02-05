More than 1.5 million winter heating payments made

Scotland benefits from unique package of winter heating help.

Over 1.5 million winter heating payments, including more than a million payments to older people, have been made so far this winter.

The vast majority of Pension Age Winter Heating Payments – more than 1,009,000 – have now been paid. The payment has replaced the Department for Work and Pensions’ (DWP) Winter Fuel Payment in Scotland and is paid at a higher rate than elsewhere in the UK.

The benefit, delivered by Social Security Scotland for the first time this winter, is designed to help people aged 66 and over with the cost of heating a home in the colder winter months.

Pension Age Winter Heating Payment is just one element of the unique package of winter support available in Scotland.

Child Winter Heating Payment supports families caring for children with the highest disability support needs. Over 44,000 payments have now been made.

Winter Heating Payment is a reliable, annual payment that is not triggered by weather. People can get the payment if they receive certain benefits, with over 454,500 payments made this winter so far.

Social Security Scotland’s winter payments are issued automatically in most cases.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“As the cost of heating homes continues to rise, I’m incredibly proud of the extra support which we’ve made available this winter, with over 1.5 million payments made in total.

“Our package of winter heating support, which is stronger than anywhere else in the UK, provides the helping hand that many families and individuals need to manage their bills in the winter – without waiting for temperatures to hit a certain level.”

Lynn Campbell, senior welfare rights lead at Glasgow’s Golden Generation, a charity supporting older adults in the city, said:

“Pension Age Winter Heating Payment means a great deal to many older adults. It will help alleviate the stress and worry associated with rising heating costs.

“This additional financial assistance provides reassurance to them, their families, and their carers that they have not been forgotten and that their past contribution to society is recognised and valued.”

Background

Payment figures are based on management information sourced from Social Security Scotland’s case management system and include payments issued up to 24 January 2026. Child Winter Heating Payment, Winter Heating Payment and Pension Age Winter Heating Payment management information release to 24 January 2026 - Social Security Scotland

Payments for Child Winter Heating Payment began in October 2025 and payments for Winter Heating Payment and Pension Age Winter Heating Payment in November 2025.

Pension Age Winter Heating Payment

For pensioners with a taxable income of over £35,000, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs will take it back during 2026/27.

As of 24 January 2026, more than 1,009,000 Pension Age Winter Heating Payments had been made. The Scottish Fiscal Commission has forecast that around 1,053,000 payments will be made in winter 2025/26. Scotland’s Economic and Fiscal Forecasts – January 2026 | Scottish Fiscal Commission

Following the tax take-back, Social Security Scotland expect over 880,000 pensioners will benefit from support though Pension Age Winter Heating Payment this winter.

Payments began in November and will continue to be paid throughout the winter.

Pension Age Winter Heating Payments for 2025/26 are between £101.70 and £305.10 depending on circumstances.

For more information on Pension Age Winter Heating Payment visit Pension Age Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot

Winter Heating Payment

Winter Heating Payment provides guaranteed support to people who have an identified need for additional heat over the winter months, including low-income households, families with disabled children and young people, and pensioners. It is estimated that approximately 478,000 people will receive Winter Heating Payment this winter. The majority of people have now received their automatic payment. Payments will continue to be made until the end of February 2026. Social Security Scotland will receive the final data file from DWP imminently, which will allow final payments to be issued. The payment for winter 2025/26 is £59.75.

Find out more on Winter Heating Payment at Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot

Child Winter Heating Payment

Families of over 46,000 disabled children and young people are estimated to be supported with Child Winter Heating Payment in 2025/26. It is paid automatically to the families of children and young people under 19 who receive the highest levels of disability support. The payment for winter 2025/26 is £255.80.

For further information visit Child Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot