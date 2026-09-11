Welsh Government
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More than 100 Bluetongue cases confirmed in Wales as vets and farmers are urged to vaccinate livestock
There are now over 100 confirmed Bluetongue cases in Wales. Keepers in Wales should continue to follow current Welsh Government guidance.
- Cases continue to rise in Wales and across Great Britain
- Testing and reporting requirements in Wales remain unchanged
- Keepers are urged to discuss vaccination with their vet and must report suspect cases promptly
Livestock keepers must continue to report suspect cases to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) immediately. If the suspicion cannot be ruled out during an initial telephone assessment, a Veterinary Inspector will visit the premises to investigate and determine whether laboratory testing is required.
At present up to three samples per farm can be taken for testing, paid for by Welsh Government, meaning there is currently no cost to the keeper for the veterinary visit and investigation or testing associated with a reported suspicion.
APHA is prioritising suspect cases in Scotland and Wales, helping to ensure test results are returned as quickly as possible.
Keepers are also encouraged to vaccinate now to ensure better protection for the remainder of 2026 and for 2027.
Work is ongoing to help maintain vaccine availability. Vaccine manufacturers and wholesalers are importing additional stock from Northern Ireland and Europe to help meet demand in Great Britain. The Welsh Government continues to work with partners through the Bluetongue Vaccine Taskforce, which includes representatives from the other GB administrations, the Veterinary Medicines Directorate and industry.
The Welsh Government is urging all keepers of susceptible animals to:
- Discuss vaccination against Bluetongue with their vet – this is the single most effective action they can take to protect their animals
- Place vaccine orders now to demonstrate demand
- Source livestock safely and check the Bluetongue status of incoming animals
- Know the signs of disease so it can be identified early
- Report suspected disease to APHA immediately on 0300 303 8268
Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said:
Bluetongue continues to spread across Wales and Great Britain, and we are keeping a close watch on the situation.
Our position on testing and reporting in Wales has not changed. Keepers must continue to report suspected cases to APHA straight away.
We know farmers and vets are watching developments across Great Britain closely, and we are working closely with the other administrations to monitor the situation, and maintain vaccine availability.
Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, said:
Vaccination is the only viable long-term measure to protect livestock against Bluetongue. Vaccine demand is very high at present.
I urge all keepers of susceptible animals to discuss vaccination with their vet, and to place orders for vaccine now to demonstrate demand for BTV-3 vaccines and access commercially available supplies.
Before bringing replacement animals onto your holding, check their Bluetongue status and ask if stock have been vaccinated. Know what signs to look out for and make sure you're not buying more than you bargained for. If you suspect disease, report it to APHA immediately on 0300 303 8268.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/more-100-bluetongue-cases-confirmed-wales-vets-and-farmers-are-urged-vaccinate-livestock
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