Environment Agency
|Printable version
More than 102,000 properties protected during Storm Henk and recent flooding
- Also published by:
- Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
The Environment Agency is warning people to continue taking care following the recent flooding
More than 102,000 properties were protected during Storm Henk and the recent flooding, the Environment Agency has confirmed.
However, the threat of flooding remains. As of 1:36pm on 12 January, there were 52 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 101 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, in place.
Following the prolonged wet weather, minor groundwater flooding is expected across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire and is possible more widely across parts of the south of the country and in Yorkshire and the Humber throughout the next five days. Minor flooding is also possible along the lower River Thames today (Friday 12 January).
More than 102,000 properties have been protected in the past few days. Sadly, the total number of properties reported to have been flooded stands at around 2,200. We will work to understand if more could be done to better protect these properties in future.
The Environment Agency continues to monitor the forecast and impacts on river levels, including the potential for groundwater and tidal risks. The message to the public remains to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation.
Sarah Cook, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said:
Flood defences and the work of Environment Agency staff have helped to protected more than 102,000 properties during Storm Henk and the recent flooding. The total number of properties sadly reported to have flooded is around 2,000 and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.
However, the threat of flooding remains. Minor groundwater flooding is expected across parts of the south of the country over the next five days. It is also possible flooding will continue along the lower River Thames today.
Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, working to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible by operating flood defences and clearing watercourses. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.
People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation as well as following @EnvAgency on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest flood updates.
For images of operational activity by the Environment Agency, please see the South West, South East and Midlands team’s accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter.
You can sign up for flood warnings and the latest flood updates here:
- Check for flood warnings and find out if you are at risk of flooding
- Sign up for flood warnings
- Follow @EnvAgency on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest flood updates
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/january-flooding-in-england
Latest News from
Environment Agency
January flooding in England10/01/2024 14:20:00
The Environment Agency is warning people to take care during the ongoing flooding
Swanline Print Ltd makes charity payment for recycling failure09/01/2024 10:10:10
Staffordshire Wildlife Trust has received a financial boost after the Environment Agency accepted an Enforcement Undertaking offer from Swanline Print Ltd.
January flooding in England05/01/2024 16:10:00
The Environment Agency is warning people to take care during the ongoing flooding
Storm overflows monitoring hits 100% target01/01/2024 11:22:00
Every storm overflow across England’s water network is now monitored.
Eastchurch site remains closed by the Environment Agency28/12/2023 11:05:00
A court order has been extended, prohibiting anyone from entering or depositing waste on the site in Eastchurch, known locally as Eastchurch Gap.
Tidal surge to cause potential flooding on The Broads21/12/2023 16:25:00
The Environment Agency is warning of potential flooding on The Norfolk Broads and the Norfolk and Suffolk coast this afternoon (21st Dec) and into tomorrow.
10-month custodial sentence for man operating illegal waste sites21/12/2023 09:20:00
The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted a Nottingham man who operated three illegal waste sites in the East Midlands.
“FISHmas” stocking is a cracker!20/12/2023 16:25:00
Over 48,000 fish receive new homes in the South East thanks to the Environment Agency’s annual restocking programme