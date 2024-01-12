More than 102,000 properties protected during Storm Henk and recent flooding

The Environment Agency is warning people to continue taking care following the recent flooding

More than 102,000 properties were protected during Storm Henk and the recent flooding, the Environment Agency has confirmed.

However, the threat of flooding remains. As of 1:36pm on 12 January, there were 52 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 101 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, in place.

Following the prolonged wet weather, minor groundwater flooding is expected across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire and is possible more widely across parts of the south of the country and in Yorkshire and the Humber throughout the next five days. Minor flooding is also possible along the lower River Thames today (Friday 12 January).

The Environment Agency continues to monitor the forecast and impacts on river levels, including the potential for groundwater and tidal risks. The message to the public remains to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation.

Sarah Cook, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

Flood defences and the work of Environment Agency staff have helped to protected more than 102,000 properties during Storm Henk and the recent flooding. The total number of properties sadly reported to have flooded is around 2,000 and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected. However, the threat of flooding remains. Minor groundwater flooding is expected across parts of the south of the country over the next five days. It is also possible flooding will continue along the lower River Thames today. Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, working to minimise the impacts of flooding where possible by operating flood defences and clearing watercourses. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car. People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation as well as following @EnvAgency on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest flood updates.

